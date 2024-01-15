Summit Conference to support Wales’ next big music stars set to take over Cardiff

Wales’ flagship music industry programme which helps support aspiring young artists has unveiled its most ambitious conference to date which is set to take place this February.

Beacons Cymru’s groundbreaking music industry conference, Summit, takes place between 21-23 February 2024.

This 3-day, multi-venue event spans across the city of Cardiff and is entirely free.

Engaging

Last year, over 500 people signed up to attend and engage in workshops, interactive panels, thought-provoking discussions, industry networking and live music.

This year, across numerous music venues in Cardiff including Cardiff Utilita Arena, The Gate, Clwb Ifor Bach, Paradise Gardens, Jomec (Cardiff University) and Porter’s, Summit will provide a unique opportunity for attendees to learn from and connect with key music industry experts from a diverse range of backgrounds and experiences from across the UK.



The theme for this year’s Summit is ‘Edrych Ymlaen’, which translates as ‘Looking Forward’. This theme is woven throughout the Summit programme, aiming to ‘provide solutions, increase optimism and allow young professionals the chance to thrive’ in the music industry.

A live showcase features some of Wales’ finest new music, including performances from Chroma (Wed 21) – who are set to support the Foo Fighters this year, and Welsh language trailblazers Gwcci (Thurs 22) – who soundtracked the Welsh Rugby Team’s World Cup campaign.

The music line up is completed by Triskel award winners Half Happy, a live band Cypher presented by Larynx Entertainment and Gillie, Sir Skylrk, Medeni and Siula.

Supporting the next generation

Andy Jones, co-founder of Focus Wales said: “The purpose of Focus Wales has always been to support the next generation of artists and industry across Wales, and by partnering with Beacons on their SUMMIT conference this is another great opportunity for the emerging music scene in south Wales.”

Simon Parton of BBC Horizons further added: “Here at Horizons we’re delighted to support Beacons with their Summit Conference. Having a dedicated music industry conference aimed at young people in Wales is paramount to ensuring the interest and development of all important careers in Wales.”

Beacons Cymru founder Spike Griffiths says, “”Summit has experienced remarkable growth year by year. Originating as an online digital conference it has evolved into the largest youth-led music industry conference in Wales. Summit’s distinctive curation led entirely by young people allows us to delve deeper into the interests and needs of the next generation of young music industry professionals.”

Deputy Minister for Arts, Sport and Tourism, Dawn Bowden, said: “We are delighted to support Beacons Cymru and their impactful projects within the music sector. Skills development for the creative sector is one of our programmes for government commitments and it’s excellent to see the opportunities on offer at Summit.

“The event clearly helps to foster the development of young professionals in Wales by offering essential skills, knowledge, and networking opportunities at the outset of their careers.”

One of Beacons Cymru officers involved in the design and planning of Summit, Keziah O’Hare, said: “Beacons provide a space for young professionals to nurture and cultivate their ideas, and Summit embodies this ethos. It’s truly fulfilling to be part of a team that facilitates events like this, and I am eager to witness the emergence of new connections and careers sparked by Summit.”

For young artists interested in attending Summit, you can sign up for free here.

