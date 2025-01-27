Support your local scene: Independent Venue Week returns with events lined up across Wales

Independent Venue Week, the UK’s much-loved annual celebration of independent music and arts venues and the people that own, run and work in them, returns today (Monday 27 January).

Now in its 12th year and spanning seven days to Sunday 2nd February, Independent Venue Week (IVW) will once again unite a diverse array of venues, from intimate spaces with tiny capacities to large historic buildings, in a nationwide celebration that showcases the UK’s live music scene in all its vibrant and eclectic glory.

By encouraging fans to experience the joy of live events, IVW has made a major impact on the wider industry. Since 2014, more than 1m tickets have been sold for IVW shows.

This year, 214 venues will take part, hosting hundreds of shows across all genres – from reggae, R&B and spoken word, to black metal, post punk, comedy and everything in between.

12 venues are participating across Wales, situated everywhere from Cardiff and Port Talbot, to Aberystwyth, Mynydd Isa, Swansea, Carmarthen, and St Davids.

And there’s some really cracking shows – see here for a full list.

Emerging talent

The significance of IVW extends far beyond the seven day celebration.

Independent venues are usually the first stepping stones for emerging talent, on and off stage, offering a space for artists and crew to experiment, grow, and connect with audiences.

These venues also play a vital role in the cultural fabric of communities, providing not only music but a variety of artistic experiences.

With hundreds of live gigs, comedy performances, film screenings and open mic’s programmed, highlights for IVW25 include IVW’s Welsh Ambassador, Gwenno, playing a one-off show at Cardiff’s award-winning Acapela Studio on 29 Jan.

Other artists performing across the UK during the week include Ibibio Sound Machine, Jacob Alon, Kathryn Williams & Withered Hand, Blue Bendy, Heavy Lungs, Caoilfhionn Rose, OneDa, Lake Street Drive, The Magic Numbers, Rhoda Dakar, The Cactus Blossoms, E L U C I D, Sam Amidon, The Bug Club, Ryley Walker, Kublai Khan TX, Dirty Blonde, Lizzie Esau, Red Method, Martyn Joseph, Joshua Radin, Du Blonde, Cattle Decapitation, The Hara, Do Nothing, Dodgy, Utah Saints, Ten Fé, James Walsh, Fightmilk, Home Counties, C Duncan, KEG, The Covasettes, The Clause, Home Counties, Avalanche Party, Fyfe Dangerfield, GIRLBAND!, Tom A. Smith, TTSSFU, Daudi Matsiko and many, many more.

Sybil Bell, CEO and founder of Independent Venue Week said: “This is now our 12th year of running Independent Venue Week, and I can’t remember a more dynamic line-up of shows across every conceivable genre.

“There’s been a lot of headlines recently about the lack of UK artists in the mainstream charts, but these 214 venues are showing the true depth and diversity of our music culture. All of them are absolute heroes.”

“If we want these special spaces to thrive, then our message to fans is very simple: tell your mates, grab some tickets, support your local scene and come out and see a show. It could just be the best night of your life.”

A full list of IVW shows and venues can be found at www.independentvenueweek.com

Click here to find out who is playing in your local area

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

