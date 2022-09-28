Swansea host multi-venue art exhibition celebrating creativity in the city

Swansea College of Art and several local galleries have launched a collaborative multi-venue exhibition celebrating creativity in the city

The collaboration between University of Wales Trinity Saint David’s (UWTSD) Swansea College of Art, Glynn Vivian Gallery, GS Artists, Mission Gallery and Elysium brings together the past and present of Swansea’s creative community and recognises the important collaborations between local art institutions over the past decades and centuries.

Featuring UWTSD alumni, current students and local artists as well as material from archives and interviews, the exhibition celebrates the University’s bicentenary year of Higher Education in Wales and the integral role art education by Swansea College of Art has played in the city’s cultural community and identity.

The exhibition which runs until 5 November also celebrates the official opening of Swansea College of Art’s new gallery space, Stiwdio Griffith.

“This is a collaboration of shared reciprocity and generosity between Swansea College of Art and local galleries that demonstrates the layers of Swansea’s vibrant art scene,” lecturer Alex Duncan said.

“Mission Gallery, Elysium, Glynn Vivian and GS Studios have all supported graduates in many ways and understood that art schools provide a space to interrogate, debate and collaborate.

“A place where works in progress have the chance to pause and be considered, rather than rushed past. A site where hands-on learning and experimenting can flourish.

“This is a celebration not only of Swansea College of Art at UWTSD, but an acknowledgment of the current value and relevance of art schools across the UK, where in some cases their very existence is under threat.”

