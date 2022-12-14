Swansea surf snapper wins prestigious photography competition

A Welshman who took up photography during the Covid 19 pandemic has been named the winner of a surf photography competition.

Sean Michael Pritchard entered Carve Magazine’s surf photography competition with an impressive shot of a surfer at sunrise riding through the New Brighton Pier in New Zealand.

The freelance photographer from Swansea also entered a portfolio of surf inspired shots taken throughout the South Island of New Zealand and Wales.

Carve Magazine’s editorial team chose the entry, ‘Shoot the Pier’ from hundreds of submissions taken at surf locations all over the world.

Proud

Sean Michael Pritchard said: “I’m incredibly stoked to take out the 2022 competition with so many incredible photographers taking part.

“The standard of photography within surfing is high, and this is a true honour to be recognised in this way.

“Being from Wales and having lived in New Zealand for over seven years, I am especially proud to have showcased the incredible scenery and surf of both countries.”

The UK’s number one surf magazine Carve said its annual Surf Photography Competition “celebrates the UK’s best surf photographers.”

Magazine editor Steve England said: “You don’t have to be a pro, you don’t have to have the

best gear, you just have to have an eye for the moment.”

The photograph that initially caught the eye of the judges was taken by Sean whilst he was living in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Sean has recently relocated back to Wales where he’s exploring his home country in more depth and taking plenty of photos.

