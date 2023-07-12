Swansea to host free Welsh language events over the summer holiday

A programme of free Welsh language events and activities for children, young people and families will be available across Swansea this summer.

Organised by Menter Iaith Abertawe, which works to promote and develop the use of the Welsh language in the city and county of Swansea – and its partners, the programme gets under way between Tuesday the 25th and Thursday the 27th with the return of the organisation’s free Welsh language play schemes.

Hosted at the Varde Road Community Hall in Clydach, sessions will run daily from 12:00-14:00, and will feature arts and crafts, sports, circus skills, and more.

The sessions are led by the participants, which means those attending will be able to choose the activities that they enjoy the most.

Sessions are for children aged 8 and over, although younger children will also be able to attend with an adult. You can confirm your free places now by following this link.

Friday the 28th of July will see the summer session of PlanTawe. A collaborative event involving Menter Iaith Abertawe, Menter Iaith Castell-nedd Port Talbot and Cymraeg i Blant.

This summer’s event will feature games, song sessions, crafts, and the opportunity to meet Magi Ann and other characters for the youngest children, as well as activities such as a Silent Disco and Ukelele workshops for the older children.

The event runs between 13:00 and 16:00 in Clydach’s Waverley Park, and there is no need to book in advance.

Free gig

In the evening following the event, there will be a free gig headlined by Y Cledrau. This is open to all ages, and includes a fully licensed bar for adults attending.

On Monday the 31st of July and Tuesday the 1st of August, there will be a series of workshops with the author Carys Glyn in libraries across Swansea.

Carys visits Penlan and Pontarddulais libraries on Monday the 31st of July, and Morriston and Clydach libraries on Tuesday the 1st of August. In sessions featuring dancing, rapping, singing, and drawing, the children will learn about the world’s oldest animals and learn to use their special powers to save today’s animals!

These sessions are suitable for children aged 10 and younger, and there is no need to book in advance.

The National Play Day celebrations return to the National Waterfront Museum on Wednesday the 2nd of August.

Welsh language provision as part of the day will include an Orielodl art workshop from Rhys Padarn, soft and messy play opportunities, and interactive theatre workshops.

The event is open to children of all ages, and starts with a Quiet Hour between 10:00-11:00 before continuing through to 14:00.

The fortnight of free activities will conclude with a free songwriting workshop presented by the musician Delyth McLean.

The three-hour session starting at 10:00 at Tŷ Tawe will see attendees learning songwriting skills and techniques, and the group will compose an original song together before the end of the session!

These sessions are suitable youngsters aged 11-18 and the limited spaces can be booked here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

