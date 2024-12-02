Synth pop icons The Human League announce headline north and south Wales shows

Synth-pop pioneers The Human League will bring their iconic electronic sound to Wales next summer when they headline Live at Llangollen Pavilion and TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle.

The BRIT Award-winners will make their highly anticipated Llangollen debut on Saturday July 5 and they will be joined on the night by The Christians and Altered Images.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am Friday from llangollen.net and ticketmaster.co.uk

The following day, the BRIT Award-winners will headline Cardiff Castle on Sunday July 6, where they will be joined on the night by Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey and Blancmange.

Pre sale tickets for Cardiff Castle are available from 10am Thursday here.

Legacy

The Human League – led by Philip Oakey, Joanne Catherall and Susan Ann Sulley – have shaped the sound of electronic pop for more than four decades and continue to reach a new generation through the innovative sounds and songs they created in the 1980s.

Their influence on both music and culture remains undeniable, with timeless anthems like Don’t You Want Me, (Keep Feeling) Fascination, Love Action (I Believe in Love) and Mirror Man continuing to resonate with fans worldwide.

With nine studio albums, including the multi-platinum DARE, The Human League has sold more than 25 million records worldwide.

Their legacy is further solidified by numerous accolades, including a BRIT Award for Best British Breakthrough Act in 1982 and three Ivor Novello Award nominations.

Inspiration

The group has inspired new generations of artists, written some of the all-time classic pop songs, had Number 1 singles and albums across the world and yet, as they look to their fifth decade, they remain fiercely independent and true to their roots.

With a legacy approaching 50 years, fans can expect a night of timeless classics and the very best of 80s pop.

North Wales date

Supporting The Human League at Llangollen on 5 July will be The Christians and Altered Images.

Formed in Liverpool in the 1980s, The Christians became known for their soulful sound, rich harmonies and socially aware lyrics. Led by Garry Christian, the band found success with hits like Ideal World, Harvest for the World and Forgotten Town.

With their unique blend of soul and pop, The Christians continue to captivate audiences, bringing timeless songs that continue to stand the test of time.

Altered Images burst onto the 1980s music scene with their vibrant mix of post-punk energy, led by the charismatic Clare Grogan.

Known for hits like Happy Birthday, I Could Be Happy, and Don’t Talk to Me About Love, the band captured the spirit of the era and continue to delight fans with performances that bring the magic of 80s pop to life.

The announcement is the latest reveal for summer 2025 which will also see James, Rag’n’Bone Man, Olly Murs, Texas, The Script and UB40 featuring Ali Campbell headline the iconic Welsh venue.

The headline concerts are presented in a partnership between Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor and the Llangollen International Eisteddfod.

Cuffe and Taylor co-founder Peter Taylor said: “We’re incredibly excited to announce that The Human League will be headlining Live at Llangollen Pavilion next summer. For more than four decades, their synth-pop sound and unforgettable hits have captivated audiences around the world. We’re looking forward to an unforgettable night filled with the anthems that defined a generation.”

Artistic Director of the Llangollen International Eisteddfod Dave Danford added: “The Human League have a legendary catalogue of hits that continue to resonate with fans of all ages. We can’t wait to welcome them to Llangollen next summer, for what’s set to be an incredible night of live music.”

For more information and to purchase tickets go to llangollen.net and ticketmaster.co.uk

Cardiff Castle

Supporting The Human League in Cardiff on 6 July will be Thompson Twins’ lead singer Tom Bailey and Blancmange.

A key figure in the 1980s music scene, Tom Bailey helped create Thompson Twins’ catchy blend of pop and electronic sound and played a big part in their success with hits like Hold Me Now and Doctor! Doctor!

Electronic pop band Blancmange are known for their bold and experimental music. Rising from the post-punk era, they combined unique sounds and creative techniques, using tape loops and even kitchen utensils.

Breakout hits like Living on the Ceiling, Blind Vision and Don’t Tell Me helped solidify their place in the world of synth-pop.

Anthems

The headlining show for TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle is also presented by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

Nick Saunders from DEPOT Live said: “We’re really excited to announce The Human League will be headlining Cardiff Castle next summer. With their string of incredible hits, it’s going to be a night full of nostalgia, fun and all the anthems that have kept us dancing through the decades.”

The announcement is the latest reveal for summer 2025 which will also see James, Fontaines DC, Alanis Morissette, Elbow, Sting, The Script, Jess Glynne and UB40 featuring Ali Campbell all headline the iconic Welsh venue with more announcements to come.

Cuffe and Taylor promoter Julian Murray added: “Human League, Blancmange and Tom Bailey have all played such a huge role in shaping the sound of a generation, so this show promises to be a night of pure 80s magic.”

For more information about TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle and to purchase tickets, visit depotlive.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

