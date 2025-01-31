Sywel Nyw returns with exhilarating new single featuring Malan

Stephen Price

Sywel Nyw, the creative alias of composer and producer Lewys Wyn, returns with a captivating new single, ‘Du a Gwyn’, an uplifting collaboration with rising star, Malan.

Marking their first collaboration, the track blends Malan’s signature Jazz/RnB-infused vocals with Sywel Nyw’s driving dance-pop production crafting a bold, genre-fusing soundscape.

‘Du a Gwyn’ (‘Black and White’) showcases Lewys’ evolution, pushing further into the realms of euphoric dance beats while maintaining his hallmark textured melodies and intricate production.

Sywel Nyw isthe moniker of acclaimed Welsh composer and producer, Lewys Wyn, and returned last year with the euphoric, ‘Disglair’ – a collaboration with award-winning poet, Carwyn Eckley.

Fresh from his infectious live set at Cardiff’s Sŵn Festival, this release continues the latest creative chapter for the London-based producer as he exchanges his previously-favoured alt-pop guitar licks for a deep dive into the world of skittery beats, chopped samples and textured melodies.

Having won the Welsh Language Album of the Year Award (2022) with his debut LP, ‘Deuddeg’ (‘Twelve’ in Welsh) — a profound collaborative project that saw twelve different artists feature on twelve different tracks — Sywel Nyw continues to blur boundaries with his latest arrival with critcally acclaimed singer, Malan.

Speaking about the single, Sywel Nyw shared: “This collaboration with Malan felt effortlessly natural. Her voice brought a whole new dimension to the track, and together we’ve created something that feels both personal and powerful.”

Set for release on the 31 January via independent label, Lwcus T, ‘Du a Gwyn’ will be accompanied by a soon-to-be-released music video, crafted by the highly talented filmmaker, Aled Victor.

Having performed at Paradise Garden, Cardiff on Saturday 18 January, Sywel Nyw is set to share news of forthcoming live dates via his Instagram.

Listen to Du a Gwyn on your preferred platform.

