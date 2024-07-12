Tafwyl 2024 – bigger and better than ever

One of Wales’ biggest festivals will be broadcasted live and on more S4C platforms than ever before as Tafwyl returns to Cardiff’s Bute Park this weekend.

Tafwyl is a Welsh language festival celebrating Welsh music and culture in the capital city that has long established itself as one of Wales’ most iconic festivals.

S4C/Lŵp – the channel’s music brand – will be bringing live performances by a number of artists including Lloyd, Dom, Don + Sage Todz, Celt, Buddug, Gwilym, HMS Morris, Meinir Gwilym and many more.

Huw Stephens, Tara Bethan and Lloyd Lewis will be presenting highlight shows of the festival on Saturday and Sunday at 8pm and also chatting backstage with some of the artists before presenting a live set by Yws Gwynedd at 9pm on Saturday, and the band Gwilym at 9pm on Sunday.

During the day, live streams will be available from the Tafwyl stages on Saturday and Sunday on S4C Clic and S4C’s YouTube channel, S4C Lŵp and also S4C’s Facebook.

Some of the artists will also be taking over S4C Lŵp’s Instagram to bring a taste of the festival to audiences, wherever they may be.

Huw Stephens said: “What an absolute pleasure it is to present a great music festival from my hometown on S4C.

“I’ve been looking forward to Tafwyl since the last one – it’s an unique experience to see all of these brilliant new and old musicians at one place and to be able to share that on TV with those who can’t be with us in Cardiff this time.”

Tara Bethan added: “Tafwyl is one of my favourite festivals – it platforms great music, and has loads to offer all ages.