Tafwyl foster a new generation of Welsh bands

To help encourage new talent in the Welsh music scene, workshops have been taking place in Cardiff schools to help rising stars follow in the steps of bands such as Taran and Dadleoli.

According to Tafwyl, there is a shortage of Welsh speaking bands in Cardiff and to raise awareness of Welsh music among young people Menter Caerdydd have been conducting a series of workshops in local schools.

Several young bands will have the opportunity to showcase their talent at the Tafwyl youth gig which will be held on Thursday night, July 11th at Clwb Ifor Bach.

This year the hard working tutors involved were renowned musicians Mei Gwynedd, Mari Mathias, Miriam Isaac, and Lewys Meredydd.

Heulyn Rees, Chief Executive of Menter Caerdydd, highlights the importance of the initiative, originally launched in 2017: “The ‘Bandiau yn Cyflwyno’ programme is a special initiative to promote creativity among young people.

“We are very proud of the success of ‘Ble?’ and ‘Taran’, for example, two bands that have been part of the scheme,” he said.

Pride

“Both bands are busy making their mark in the Welsh rock scene – both performed at the Urdd Triban Eisteddfod Festival this year.

“I am proud that Tafwyl continues to be a vital platform for promoting Welsh music and is committed to nurturing the next generation of talent. With more young bands being created and supported, the future of Welsh music is shining brighter than ever.”

‘Wouldn’t exist without this project’

Among the success stories is ‘Dadleoli’, a band that has continued to perform and has now released five singles.

Reflecting on their journey, a member of ‘Dadleoli’ said: “Dadleoli wouldn’t exist without this special project! We went from being a group of boys with a dream to a band opening the main stage at Maes B this year, and it’s all thanks to participating in Menter’s fantastic project!

“We are so grateful to have been part of the great work Menter is doing, and we wish all the bands coming through the project this year the best of luck.”

Gig

These young bands will have the opportunity to showcase their talent at the Tafwyl youth gig which will be held on Thursday, July 11th at Clwb Ifor Bach.

The gig starts at 7:30 PM and runs until 10:00 PM.

Attendees can book free tickets through the Menter Caerdydd website.