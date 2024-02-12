Tafwyl location and date announced

Welsh culture and creativity will take centre stage as Tafwyl, Cardiff’s premier Welsh language festival, returns this summer.

This year’s event is set to take place in Cardiff’s Bute Park on July 13 and 14, 2024.

Celebration

Presented by Menter Caerdydd, this vibrant event celebrates the Welsh language with its rich arts and music scene and strong community spirit.

What Is Tafwyl?

Tafwyl is a free, two-day festival that brings together the best of Welsh language music, arts and culture. Whether you’re a fluent Welsh speaker or just curious, there’s something for everyone. Here’s what to expect:

Music Stages: Four stages featuring a diverse line-up of talented artists.

Sports Area: Get active and enjoy some friendly competition.

Kids’ Village: Fun activities for the little ones.

Market Stalls: Explore Welsh crafts, clothing and more.

Street Food: Savour delicious Welsh cuisine.

The Venue

After outgrowing Cardiff Castle, Tafwyl has found a new home in Bute Park, in the heart of the city. Easily accessible by train, bus or even boat, this picturesque location provides the perfect backdrop for a weekend of celebration.

Highlights of Tafwyl 2024

Music Acts: Brace yourself for an electrifying line-up of Welsh musicians. From indie rock to folk, there’s something for every musical taste.

Expanded site to cater for all.

Community Spirit: Tafwyl is more than a festival; it’s a gathering of kindred spirits who share a love for Welsh culture.

Food and Drink: Sample traditional Welsh dishes and explore local flavours.

Arts and Crafts: Discover unique creations by Welsh artisans.

A new opening event on the Friday night including the best of Welsh comedy and entertainment.

No ticket required

Tafwyl welcomes everyone, whether you’re fluent in Welsh or just keen to join in the fun. No tickets required—simply come along, immerse yourself in the festivities and experience the magic of Tafwyl.

Tafwyl takes place July 13-14, 2024 at Bute Park, Cardiff. Find out more here.

