Tales From The Mabinogion video game to launch worldwide

David Owens

A video game based on The Mabinogion created by one of the designers of the bestselling Assassin’s Creed has been announced globally today.

The Welsh language is being put on the world stage with the launch of the new game, the debut indie project from Stevan Anastasoff, a veteran video game designer with credits from blockbuster titles including Assassin’s Creed, Warhammer Online, and For Honor.

This narrative-rich, third-person adventure game, presented entirely in the Welsh, has released its first trailer, showcasing an immersive journey through ancient Welsh folklore.

In Tales from the Mabinogion, players assume the role of King Pryderi as they navigate a once peaceful wilderness now shrouded in a deadly, cursed fog.

The game’s story unfolds as players unravel the mysterious cataclysm that has left the Kingdom of Dyfed in ruin.

Pursued by the lethal fog, players must follow the trails of the beasts of Annwn which lead them ever deeper along their quest.

Mythical animals will seek to hinder progress as players uncover the thousand-year-old stories contained within the pages of the Mabinogion.

Tales from the Mabinogion is brought to life by a talented team of creators. Alongside Stevan Anastasoff, the project features contributions from Gav Thorpe, author of New York Times Bestseller The Lion and a household name in Warhammer storytelling.

The game’s immersive Welsh-language experience is further enhanced by National Eisteddfod Crown winner Rhys Iorwerth – who is translating the ancient stories – and award-winning voice artist Phil Rowe, who provides the narration.

The soundtrack, arranged and performed by celebrated Welsh folk musician Oliver Wilson-Dickson, adds a rich, atmospheric layer to the game’s enchanting world.

The cliffs, coasts, and countryside of ancient Wales are as integral to Tales from the Mabinogion as the characters themselves. Players will navigate sweeping hills and confront snarling hounds, traversing treacherous landscapes rendered in a visually stunning oil painting style inspired by Erin Hanson, Vincent Van Gogh, and Claude Monet.

Tales from the Mabinogion marks the first-ever full video game adaptation of the earliest Welsh prose stories, The Mabinogion – bringing these ancient tales to life in an innovative and immersive way.

When discussing his focus on using the Welsh language in Tales from the Mabinogion, Stevan Anastasoff, the game’s creator, said: “Welsh is a beautiful, ancient, musical, magical language – the language that inspired Tolkien’s Sindarin, the language of the Elves. There is no more fitting way to tell a fantasy story.”

Tales from the Mabinogion will be launching on PC via Steam in 2025.

