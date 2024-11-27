Tara Bandito releases deluxe version of celebrated debut album

Tara Bandito, one of Wales’ most distinctive and visionary musical voices, has released a deluxe version of her self-titled electrifying debut album today featuring live performance & exclusive bonus tracks.

The critically acclaimed album, and fan favourite, hailed Tara Bandito as “The best creator of F*ck You songs in contemporary times,” according to GOD IS IN THE ZINE.

Having burst on to the music scene in 2022 and releasing her first single Blerr, followed by a her self-titled album, the daughter of International Wrestler, El Bandito toured her music from Wales to Taiwan and could not believe the resonating response from the crowds.

As a thank you, she drops a deluxe version of the album with electrifying extras, bonus tracks, re-worked songs in her mother tongue, and two live tracks recorded from unforgettable gigs.

Healing

Ahead of the release, Tara said: “Recording this album in 2021 brought the end of a 14-year chapter of healing, grief and self-discovery following my dad’s death – the legendary El Bandito.

“From the vulnerable loneliness of ‘6 Feet Under’ to the rebirth and self-realisation of ‘Unicorn’, it was the creative rollercoaster I needed to set myself free.

“It felt so personal and autobiographical, I never expected my journey & lyrics to resonate with so many people. It helped me find myself again and know my power.”

Bandito continued: “It took me decades to understand that it was ok to be my authentic self in all its messy forms.

I’m proud that I produced something so unapologetically real that people could really connect with.

“Struggling with the increasingly untrue lives we lead today, full of filters, fillers and perpetual projections of false happiness, this was me in my own small way expressing that, despite societal pressures, we can connect through authenticity if we are brave enough.

“Returning to the album now and adding some raw extras for a deluxe version is my way of saying thank you to all who have supported, believed, listened, shared, showed up and turned what began as a grenade in my life into a magical ride.”

Euphoria

‘Tara Bandito – Deluxe Edition’ is available in digital, vinyl, and CD format.

The vinyl and CD formats feature an unplugged version of “I Do” and a live recording of “Datblygu,” a tribute to the iconic Welsh band of the same name.

In this live track, Tara shares the story of how she first met Dave from the band, a “massive hero” of hers, at Pontins in Prestatyn “at around 9 o’clock in the morning having not been to bed,” and how it ultimately inspired her to start recording her own music.

The digital deluxe version also includes Welsh-language renditions of the original hits “Woman” (Dynes) and “Unicorn” (Iwnicorn) and “I Do” (Wyt ti?)

Tara added: “The energy and message of ‘Unicorn’ and ‘Woman’ made me want to really sing them in my mother tongue , so I could feel completely rooted in the lyrics, so I went back to the studio to record them again in Welsh and it felt so good.

“This, along with being able to share some of the most memorable live performances feels really special.”

Originally released last year, her self-titled album was praised for its unique blend of synthpop with bold, yet deeply personal autobiographical themes underscored by thumping beats.

Having toured her music from Wales to Taiwan, her dynamic, show-stopping live performances captivated audiences resulting in DJs such as Huw Stephens and Bethan Elfyn championing her as one of the top artists to watch with her unique blend of “euphoric electronic indie pop”.

With brand new tracks planned for next year, looking ahead to a new chapter, Tara said: “I’m so happy to be able to give this album one last dance, along with pumping new energy into it, before moving on to new sounds and releases next year with even more truth, unicorns and f*ck you’s . I can’t wait.”

The re-worked deluxe album, with all its extras, is released through Recordiau Côsh and is available to stream and download on all major digital platforms.

The vinyl and CD formats can be purchased through Tara Bandito’s website tarabandito.com

Listen on Spotify.

