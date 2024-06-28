Taran release hotly anticipated new single

Stephen Price

Fresh from the success of their debut single, Taran release their eagerly anticipated new single, Barod i Fynd today – confirming their status as one of Wales’ most exciting new bands.

Barod i Fynd’ (Ready to Go) is the second single from the young band from Cardiff, Taran.

The track is a powerful ballad that shows the band’s musical maturity and although it has a thoughtful tone, the quintet’s rock influence remains strong as the guitars and drums add to the song’s delivery.

The band told Nation.Cymru: “Barod i Fynd was one of the first songs we wrote as a band and has since become a fan favourite and a staple in every set. It’s a real crowd pleaser and one people tend to sing along to at gigs.

“We often play it after a few high energy songs to make the audience pause and appreciate Rose’s vocal performance. However, this is still a rock song at its core with distorted guitars giving punch to an emotional experience.”

“Just a year on since we had our first rehearsal, after coming together as part of the Yn Cyflwyno new bands project for Tafwyl. We still can’t believe we have two singles out and an EP out in a fortnight.”

“It’s been a busy year and we’re grateful for every opportunity. We’ve supported Bwncath in Cardiff, played Triban and have lots of gigs coming up over the summer. We’re looking forward to it!”

Rose, the band’s lead singer, added: “The lyrics convey the complexities of starting a relationship and the need to overcome those initial challenges”.

Energetic

Taran is comprised of youngsters who attended Ysgol Glantaf in Cardiff – Nat, Rose, Zelda, Rhys and Steff who came together through the Tafwyl/Menter Caerdydd ‘Introducing’ project in 2023.

The band have been rapidly gaining followers recently with their energetic gigs and their music video which accompanied debut single, ‘Pan Ddaw’r Nos’.

Also on the front of Golwg magazine a few weeks ago, the young band is going from strength to strength and is currently preparing to release their first EP which follows on the 12th of July via JigCal Records.

JigCal has a longstanding reputation for developing young Welsh talent such as Mellt, Hyll, Breichiau Hir, Wigwam, Cadno and Dadleoli, and Taran is expected to follow in the footsteps of those bands, starting with this lively single, ‘Pan Ddaw’r Nos’.

Promise

Although in their early days, expectations for Taran are high.

Industry insiders and fans alike have labelled them ‘ones to watch’ and the next Welsh language band destined to hit the mainstream.

According to Rhys, the guitarist: “The last few months have been really exciting as we’ve been busy gigging with big bands within the Welsh language music scene, as well as enjoying our recording sessions with Mei Gwynedd.

“It’s a very exciting start for us!”

Bands such as Green Day, Avenged Sevenfold and Arctic Monkeys are big influences behind Taran’s sound, but it’s lead singer Rose Datta’s voice and the musical skills of the band that set them apart.

Taran will be playing at the National Eisteddfod, Crug Mawr in Ceredigion and Gŵyl Newydd in Newport this summer.

Keep up to date with Taran via their Instagram here.

Listen to Barod i Fynd on all streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music now.

