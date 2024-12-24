Taron Egerton gives viewers a lesson in the Welsh language

If there is one thing that can be said of Taron Egerton is is that he loves Wales.

Not only does the Welsh speaker love the country in which he grew up but you just can’t stop him promoting the Welsh language on the global stage.

There have been many instances when the actor known for his roles in Kingsman: The Secret Service, Rocketman and Eddie The Eagle, has appeared on talk shows on both sides of the pond and waxed lyrical of his love of the language.

It’s no surprise then that the 35-year-old, who grew up on Anglesey and in Aberystwyth has been at it again. This time while promoting his critically-acclaimed new movie Carry-On.

Giving viewers an introduction to the language on Netflix’s Instagram account, Taron introduced viewers to a few of his favourite words, including Llanfairpg – the village he grew up in with the world’s longest train station name.

Taron’s action-thriller, which is streaming exclusively on Netflix has been described as the new ‘Die Hard’ and has received rave reviews on the global streaming platform.

It’s Christmas Eve and young TSA (Transportation Security Administration) agent Ethan Kopek (Egerton) receives a call from someone else’s earpiece and finds himself caught up in a deadly game. A stranger (Jason Bateman) demands to let a package of explosives onto a flight, threatening the life of Ethan’s lover (Sofia Carson).

We won’t spoil the plot but it looks set to be a future Christmas classic.

Talking of which, not only has the film star recorded his introduction to Welsh, but also a video about his perfect Welsh Christmas. What a guy!

AND HERE ARE ALL THE TIMES TARON EGERTON PROMOTED WALES AND WELSH ON US AND UK TV

