Taskmaster tweets in Welsh and Greg Davies insists he’s related to first Prince of Wales

Taskmaster has tweeted in Welsh and Greg Davies has insisted he’s related to the first Prince of Wales

The show tweeted “Tarwch fi gyda’ch ffon rythm” (Hit me with your rhythm stick) during tonight’s show in which the comedian insisted he was descended from Owain Gwynedd.

Owain Gwynedd was King of Gwynedd and the first man to lay claim to the title ‘Tywysog Cymru’, after Wales’ regional princes rallied behind him to face down an invasion by Henry II of England in 1165.

Greg Davies discovered that he was possibly descended from Owain Gwynedd during a 2017 episode of Who Do You Think You Are?

During today’s episode, the Taskmasker asked celebrities to get him the “most surprising thing delivered to the Taskmaster house” with a budget of £50.

One of these deliveries turned out to be a man claiming to be Owain Gwynedd who challenges Greg Davies’ claim to be descended from him.

He was clutching a copy of ‘Hit Me With Your Rhythm stick’ – “the first record that Greg ever bought”.

He passes a note saying: “I am King Owain Gwynedd. Word has reached the castle that you claim to be a direct descendant of me. You are not! Who do you think you are?”

Greg Davies takes issue with the charge: “I am related to Owain Gwynedd! The first Prince of Wales. I am. But you said I wasn’t.”

