Taylor Swift announces date at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium

Taylor Swift has announced she will play the Principality Stadium in Cardiff next year as part of her record-breaking Eras tour.

The superstar singer announced nine shows in the UK, with concerts in Edinburgh, Liverpool, and London as well as a date in the Welsh capital on June 18.

There is also a gap on Glastonbury’s final night next year, with the star rumoured to finally get to play the headline slot she missed in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The star has yet to announce when tickets for the UK leg of the tour will go on sale. However, fans were invited to register their interest via her website, although those who tried to do so after the announcement were put in a long queue.

Eras is Swift’s first world tour since 2018, since when she has released four new studio albums, including the Grammy Award-winning Folklore.

The first leg of the tour has seen her play to record audiences in the US.

Demand for the tickets was so high that it overwhelmed Ticketmaster’s systems, with thousands of fans left unable to obtain seats.

The fiasco led to Ticketmaster being hauled in front of US senators to answer questions on the company’s handling of the event.

Swift herself said it was “excruciating” to watch fans struggling to get tickets, and that she had been assured Ticketmaster could cope with the demand.

Music publication Billboard has estimated the ticket revenue from the 52-date US tour to be $591m (£464m).

