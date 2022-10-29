Team behind hit Welsh horror The Feast making a film about Plaid Cymru MP Gwynfor Evans

A film about Plaid Cymru’s first MP Gwynfor Evans and his successful campaign to set up the Welsh language TV channel S4C will hit cinemas next year.

The film Y Sŵn is being created by the team behind the successful Welsh horror film Gwledd / The Feast – producer and author Roger Williams and director Lee Haven Jones.

It will tell the story of Gwynfor Evans’ attempts to force Margaret Thatcher’s government to set up the channel which is celebrating its 40th birthday this year, including his threat to go on hunger strike.

The role of Gwynfor Evans himself will be played by Rhodri Evan, according to Golwg360 who were given exclusive details about the new movie that will hit cinemas in March of next year.

“After the success that Lee and I had with The Feast we are keen to ensure that more Welsh language films are seen on the big screen,” Roger Williams told Golwg360.

He added that the film tells the story from multiple perspectives, including the politicians at Westminster.

“We are all, as a nation, aware of Gwynfor’s stance. But I was also interested in what happened in London, and in the Wales Office, because I am not aware that that story had been told at all,” Roger Williams added.

“I was interested in the debate, and the debate that was happening between London and Wales.”

He said that the film would be relevant to current debates about the devolution of broadcasting.

“With S4C celebrating its 40th birthday, it felt like an appropriate time to do it,” he said.

Their horror movie The Feast has already become the most successful Welsh language feature film of all time.

The film premiered at the SXSW festival in 2021 and has won awards at festivals such as BiFAN in South Korea and the Neuchatel film festival in Switzerland even before it arrived at cinemas in the UK in August.

