Teen art prodigy Makenzy Beard unveils her latest stunning artwork

Teenage art sensation Makenzy Beard has unveiled her latest work – and it’s yet another beautiful offering from the truly talented Welsh artist.

In December Makenzy unveiled a wonderful painting of Welsh rugby legend Alun Wyn Jones to celebrate his retirement.

The former Wales captain hung up his boots in November 2023 at at the age of 38 after a stellar career which saw him become the most capped player in rugby union history, with 158 Wales caps and a further 12 tests for the British and Irish Lions.

Makenzy, 16, is only starting out on her career in the art world, but has made some sizeable waves in the short time she has been painting – and the stunning portrait of the Wales star certainly embellished her already glowing credentials.

Now Makenzy, who is preparing for a new exhibition, has given her growing legion of fans, a sneak peak at what’s to come.

Posting on her Instagram page images show her new work with her trademark intricate brushstrokes and vivid use of light and shade.

It was back in the summer of 2021 when we were first introduced to the prodigious artistic skills of the then 14-year-old, who has since taken the art world by storm.

Her ability to capture the essence of her subjects has earned Makenzy international acclaim.

The youngster first rose to prominence when a painting of a family friend, John Tucker, was chosen to be exhibited as part of the prestigious Royal Academy Young Artist’s Summer Show in London.

The portrait of the local farmer, featuring John in a black hat and hi-vis jacket, quickly became an internet sensation.

Upon sharing the painting, many viewers across social media commented on the incredible detail and life like quality of the painting. With one viewer commenting ‘we may be experiencing the emergence of Wales’ greatest living artist’.

This was quickly followed by a portrait of her grandfather, Bernard Davies.

The fantastically lifelike portrait piece received international acclaim, with more incredible response across social media.

Makenzy, who is represented by Blackwater Gallery in Cardiff, has since completed a number of paintings after only taking up painting during lockdown.

An avid sports player, Makenzy also represents Wales in under 18’s hockey. Unable to take part in her favourite sport during the Covid outbreak, she was ‘looking for something different to do’ and so tried her hand at painting in her mother’s studio.

Since then she has been working hard on her art producing number of new paintings, which featured in her debut solo exhibition at Blackwater Gallery in September 2022. A new exhibition is currently being readied for Blackwater this year.

