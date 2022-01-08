Teen art prodigy Makenzy Beard unveils stunning new painting – of herself

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The young Welsh artist who has taken the art world by storm has revealed her latest painting – a self-portrait.

Titled ‘self-RED’ it features art prodigy Makenzy Beard wearing her red coat, evidently one of her favourite items of clothing.

It’s the latest in a series of paintings that have left the art world reaching for superlatives to describe the novice painter’s work.

The revealing of the painting follows the launch last month of The Makenzy Beard Collection – a series of limited edition prints and original paintings showcasing the 15-year-old’s astonishing artwork.

The collection, launched via Blackwater Gallery in Cardiff, included her two most renowned paintings.

When the artist unveiled a painting of her grampa back in October it sent shockwaves through social media.

Such was the amazement at the teenager’s prodigious talent there was unanimous acclaim at just how brilliant her portrait of her grampa, Bernard Davies, truly was.

The young Welsh painter went viral earlier this year thanks to a beautiful piece of art that people couldn’t believe was painted by someone so young.

Back in June, Makenzy, a pupil at Bishopton Comprehensive School in Swansea, gained thousands of plaudits online, after her artwork of a local farmer named John Tucker was posted on Twitter by her school.

The incredibly lifelike portrait was proclaimed as being so good it looked like a photograph, capturing the farmer in a hi-vis jacket and a knitted hat.

Makenzy’s painting was so impressive it was selected for exhibition at the Royal Academy Young Artists’ Summer Show in London.

The plaudits for her art have included such rave notices as: “In 15-year-old Makenzy Beard, we may well be experiencing the emergence of Wales’ greatest living artist.”

Remarkably, Makenzy who is also a talented hockey player, representing Wales at under 16s level, only took up painting during lockdown as she couldn’t play sport.

Her outstanding artistic talent hasn’t gone unnoticed by the art world, with the young painter now being represented by Blackwater Gallery.

The independent contemporary art gallery based in Cardiff Bay focuses on providing a platform for emerging artists as well as abstract and expressive contemporary art.

To view Makenzy’s latest paintings and to purchase her work click HERE