Teenage art prodigy Makenzy Beard unveils her latest stunning artwork

She’s the young Welsh artist who has taken the art world by storm – and now she’s back with a series of new paintings.

Three years after the prodigious 17-year-old Makenzy Beard burst onto the scene, she has embraced and expanded on her natural talent with two exhibitions in Wales which received rave reviews.

Her art sells for thousands of pounds and she has received interest from art collectors worldwide.

She recently took to her Instagram page to post images of the new artwork and videos of her at work in her home studio.

Makenzy wrote: ‘I haven’t had much time to paint recently with lots of studying to do so it’s been great to get back in the shed and finish off some old work over Christmas.”

Her first exhibition was a direct result of the pandemic. When she was 14, she represented Wales in under-16’s hockey, but due to lockdown restrictions, she was unable to take part in her favourite sport. Instead, she looked for something else to do and tried her hand at painting in her mother’s studio. This led to her discovering her natural talent.

After her acclaimed exhibitions at Blackwater Gallery in Cardiff, her life has changed quite a bit. She’s started full-time boarding at a sixth-form college, and is balancing a schedule of A-levels, hockey and drama.

Despite this, she believes that painting has helped her through this change in her life. She says: “I’ll admit that my world has spun on its axis the last few months, and being able to turn to canvas has really helped me find stillness amongst the chaos. I think that when I paint, I get lost in the strokes and lose awareness of everything else that goes on in the world.”

She continues: “Achieving a sense of timelessness feels like a superpower. Something I used to be able to do. Now I have to be in bed before ten, train during lunch breaks, and avoid waking my roommate up early. I really miss painting until midnight, but despite this, I’m incredibly proud of the body of work I’ve created.”

