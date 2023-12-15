Teenage art prodigy unveils stunning painting of Alun Wyn Jones

This is the latest painting from teenage art prodigy Makenzy Beard – a wonderful artwork of Welsh rugby legend Alun Wyn Jones to celebrate his retirement.

The former Wales captain hung up his boots last month at at the age of 38 after a stellar career which saw him become the most capped player in rugby union history, with 158 Wales caps and a further 12 tests for the British and Irish Lions.

Makenzy, 16, is only starting out on her career in the art world, but has made some sizeable waves in the short time she has been painting – and this incredible portrait of the Wales star is set to embellish her already glowing credentials.

Pictured on the rugby field, the intricate detail of the painting, showing the rugby legend in the heat of battle, is truly wonderful underlying the skill and talent of the young Welsh artist.

It was just over two years ago, back in 2021, when we were first introduced to the prodigious artistic skills of the then 14-year-old from Swansea, who has since taken the art world by storm.

Makenzy first rose to prominence when a painting of a family friend, John Tucker, was chosen to be exhibited as part of the prestigious Royal Academy Young Artist’s Summer Show in London.

The portrait of the local farmer, featuring John in a black hat and hi-vis jacket, quickly became an internet sensation.

Upon sharing the painting, many viewers across social media commented on the incredible detail and life like quality of the painting. With one viewer commenting ‘we may be experiencing the emergence of Wales’ greatest living artist’.

This was quickly followed by a portrait of her grandfather, Bernard Davies.

The fantastically lifelike portrait piece received international acclaim, with more incredible response across social media.

Makenzy, who is represented by Blackwater Gallery in Cardiff, has since completed a number of paintings after only taking up painting during lockdown.

An avid sports player, Makenzy represents Wales in under 16’s hockey. Unable to take part in her favourite sport during the Covid outbreak, she was ‘looking for something different to do’ and so tried her hand at painting in her mother’s studio.

Since then she has been working hard on her art producing number of new paintings, which featured in her debut solo exhibition at Blackwater Gallery in September 2022.

