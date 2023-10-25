Tenby Blues Festival set to return in November

The Tenby Blues Festival will be returning to the seaside town next month.

The festival will host around 50 gigs in over 20 venues during the second weekend of November (9th-12th), with the majority of events being free.

Pubs, cafes, and hotels will be stopping off points on the Blues Trail from noon on the Saturday until around 7pm on the Sunday.

There will be a host of free gigs, featuring many newcomers as well as much-loved regulars.

Ticketed events

There are nine ticketed events – three in the De Valence, two in the Giltar Hotel, two in Church House, and two in Tenby United RFC.

These will present a host of national and international musicians playing Blues music in all its forms – from Rock Blues to downhome Country Blues, as well as R’n’B, Soul, Americana, Gospel, and Rock ‘n’ Roll.

Geraint Watkins – keyboard player to stars including Sir Paul McCartney and Van Morrison – will headline the De Valence with Bill Kirchen on the Friday, whilst R’n’B act The Cadillac Kings play the Saturday.

Dana Gillespie, who has recorded with David Bowie, will headline on Sunday.

Each night there will be two other bands on the bill at the De Valence including multi-Grammy nominee Guy Davis and Rock Blues act The Zac Schulze Gang.

Acoustic Stage

There will be three acts on the Acoustic Stage in the evening slot, headlined by Martin Harley.

The Late Night Sessions are also returning to the Giltar Hotel. From midnight on Friday and Saturday, after sets from Big Joe Bone and Bella Collins, a jam will take place into the small hours.

This year the festival begins on Thursday at Tenby United RFC with a solo show from award winning Welsh guitar maestro James Oliver.

There will be two Saturday afternoon shows in response to public demand from those who can’t get into some of the popular Blues Trail gigs.

The Worried men will play Tenby United RFC on the same bill one-man Blues band Andy Twyman.

Pendryn Music Prize-winning author Darryl Bullock will also be in conversation with Pure West Radio’s BB Skone in Church House talking about his new book ‘Queer Blues.’

Further information and tickets are available from www.tenbyblues.co.uk

