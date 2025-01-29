Tenby’s first ever bilingual and multi-arts festival revealed

Tenby’s first ever bilingual and multi-arts festival Y Lle Da – The Good Place has announced its inaugural line up.

The festival brings some of the best Welsh talent to the seaside town from 21 – 23 March 2025.

Acts include renowned Gruff Rhys (formerly of the Super Furry Animals), DJ Andy Smith (Portishead) along with singer & harpist Cerys Hafana, N’Famady Kouyaté, Das Koolies, Pembrokeshire’s Samana and Rona Mac, Afro Cluster, Taff Rapids, Kizzy Crawford, HMS Morris, Baby Brave, Mellt, The Family Battenberg plus more to be announced.

The festival takes place across multiple venues in Tenby – aiming to celebrate the vibrant culture of Wales by offering a diverse and exciting line up of music, arts, literature and performance.

The festival will feature an exciting mix of musical genres, including Folk, Spoken Word, Jazz, Hip Hop/ Grime and Welsh-language music. While there will be a strong focus on celebrating Welsh music, the event will also showcase a wide range of performers from across the UK and beyond and will provide showcase opportunities for local and emerging artists.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Tenby’s scenic coastline, the historic St Mary’s Church and De Valence Pavilion will host the main stages, with additional performances, workshops and events taking place throughout the town including Lego animation sessions with Yr Egin, a special workshop with former Children’s Laureate Connor Allen, as well as panel discussions featuring music industry experts, DJ Andy Smith, Nick Halkes and Tenby-based artist Guy Manning. Additional events and details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Y Lle Da | The Good Place is the vision of local creatives Rhiannon Morgan-Bell, Naomi Chiffi and Chloe Barnes, who each bring vast experience in the music, theatre, and TV industries. The event will offer attendees the chance to engage with Welsh culture in a variety of exciting and accessible ways.

“We aim to create a festival that reflects the heart and soul of Wales,” said Rhiannon Morgan-Bell, one of the organisers. “This is a space where creativity, diversity, and the Welsh language can come together to create something truly special. We want to make sure that everyone, from the youngest to the oldest, can experience and connect with the incredible talent we have here in Wales.”

In addition to its vibrant programme, Y Lle Da | The Good Place is committed to community engagement. The festival is offering workshops and mentorship opportunities for young people, giving them the chance to learn valuable skills and gain experience in the creative industries.

“We’re thrilled to offer opportunities for young people to get involved, whether that’s through performing, learning about the arts behind the scenes, or helping to shape the festival itself,” said Naomi Chiffi. “It’s about creating a festival that not only celebrates art and culture but also gives back to the community. If you’d like to work with us, please get in touch today!” said another founder Chloe Barnes.

Y Lle Da | The Good Place is set to become a vibrant celebration of Welsh culture, offering something for everyone – from music lovers to art enthusiasts, from families to festival-goers. Early bird tickets for Y Lle Da | The Good Place 2025 are now on sale, day tickets, children’s tickets and workshop tickets will be on sale soon.

Tickets and more information is available by visiting ylledathegoodplace.co.uk or via instagram.com/ _ylleda

