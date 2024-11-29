The 10-year-old Welsh kid looking to become a superstar DJ

Most 10-year-old boys are not doing what Efan Williams is.

Lads his age are probably preoccupied with dreams about becoming a footballer or a rugby player, but not Efan – he aspires to become a superstar DJ and you wouldn’t bet against his dream coming true.

The young DJ who performs as Efan Electro is making big strides on the dance music scene, despite his young age.

Efan already has an agent and his profile reads: ‘If you are looking for a young, energetic DJ to light up your next event? Efan Electro is a rising talent, specializing in classic dance and modern hits, beats and seamless mixes. Whether it’s a party, club night, festival or special event, Efan brings the perfect vibe to keep the crowd dancing.’

From Llanllechid, near Bethesda in North Wales, he has been learning to DJ from the age of eight and according to his dad, Rob, he is obsessed with music.

His proud dad says the little DJ and music producer has been doing some amazing things.

“On December 13th, he’ll be opening for none other than Judge Jules (at Neuadd Ogwen in Bethesda) – which is pretty incredible for someone his age,” says Rob.

“Efan has been passionate about music from a young age, and he’s already mastering top-level gear like the Pioneer CDJ-3000 and creating tracks with Ableton Live.”

Rob adds: “He’s heavily inspired by legends like Daft Punk and Fatboy Slim, and you can really hear that influence in his sets.

“It’s not every day you see a 10-year-old making waves in the music world!”

Earlier this year Efan played at the Tonnau Festival after winning a competition that saw him beat out much older DJs.

Now, with a huge gig supporting Judge Jules at Neuadd Ogwen, Bethesda, it feels like his journey is just beginning.

And they don’t come more experienced than the superstar DJ who is still a crowd pleaser after almost three decades. Judge Jules has led the way in the world of dance music.

Since kicking off his career behind the decks in 1987, Judge Jules he has achieved everything as a DJ, producer, promoter, A&R, radio presenter, taste-maker and, more recently, a music specialist lawyer.

Book tickets and find out more here… https://neuaddogwen.com/en/

