The awe-inspiring images of ‘magical’ sunrise on Yr Wyddfa

When Amanda Kemp set an alarm call for 1.50am, she wondered if it would be worth the ungodly time of day she had to get up.

However, as it turned out it was the best early alarm call of her life.

Amanda and her family from Worcester dearly wanted to see the sunrise on the summit of Yr Wyddfa – and as luck would have it they got their wish with a spectacular sunrise, reaching the summit just before 6am.

Writing on Facebook, she recounted the story of her unforgettable trek to the summit: “We went up the Pyn track as if we didn’t get to the top on time we would still see the sun rising.

“We left at 3.30am and just got to the top with minutes to spare. Came back down the Miner track. There was about 30 others up there. It’s the first time I have gone up in the dark but worth the 1.50am alarm.

“The atmosphere was magical, everyone cheering as the sun came up, a morning I will never forget.”

The weather was on their side and it was all for a very good reason – a landmark family celebration.

“We were really lucky with the weather,” wrote Amanda. “It was really emotional and marked my 50th birthday with something that money couldn’t buy.

“The pics I took were only off my phone but I can’t believe how well they came out!”

When she posted her stunning photos on the Love Wales Facebook group her post was inundated with thousands of likes and shares and hundreds of comments.

SEE MORE:

Watch: Climber captures stunning Dragon’s Breath on Yr Wyddfa summit

Watch: The stunning optical illusion captured on a Welsh mountain

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

