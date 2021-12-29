The beautiful story about Wales that everyone is loving

The festive period is a time for family, for being with loved ones and remembering those no longer with us.

One man has been celebrating the benevolence of his beloved dad in a post on Twitter that has captured the imagination of everyone who has read it.

Telephone boxes

We all have memories that we cherish forever and Dave Jones has one of the best.

His tale is set in the days ways before mobile phones and in a time of telephone boxes and ten pence pieces.

So far it’s had almost 20,000 likes while the universally positive comments also include people’s own tales of communication breakdown.

Read it and weep. It’s absolutely lovely.

When I lived in Merthyr, our phone number was similar to that of Merthyr railway station. My dad used to keep a copy of the timetable next to the phone as we had a number of people inadvertently ringing our number. As most used phone boxes, he didn’t want them to lose money. — Dave Jones 🎭 (@davedhjones) December 27, 2021