Culture

The beautiful story about Wales that everyone is loving

29 Dec 2021 1 minute Read
Merthyr Tydfil railway station (Credit: Creative Commons)

The festive period is a time for family, for being with loved ones and remembering those no longer with us.

One man has been celebrating the benevolence of his beloved dad in a post on Twitter that has captured the imagination of everyone who has read it.

Telephone boxes

We all have memories that we cherish forever and Dave Jones has one of the best.

His tale is set in the days ways before mobile phones and in a time of telephone boxes and ten pence pieces.

So far it’s had almost 20,000 likes while the universally positive comments also include people’s own tales of communication breakdown.

Read it and weep. It’s absolutely lovely.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.