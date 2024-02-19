Support our Nation today - please donate here
Culture

The beautiful sunset captured across Wales

19 Feb 2024 3 minute read
The beautiful sunset over Cardiff Bay (Credit:Emily Hearne)

Many people have taken to social media to share images of the stunning sunset across Wales on Monday evening.

The images of brilliant orange, pink and purple skies certainly made for beautiful pics.

And having endured days of rain, today’s sunshine and then subsequent eye-catching sunset made for a pleasant and very welcome change.

As for how this wonderful weather phenomenon occur, well meteorologist Alex Hill has the answers.

He explained how light travels from the sun through the atmosphere, resulting in the colourful sky.

“Blue light doesn’t travel particularly well through the air, which is why the sky is blue,” he said. “It gets scattered across the top of the atmosphere.”

As the day goes on, the lowering sun means that light has to travel further through the atmosphere than it does when the sun is at its height.

Alex continued: “The red light travels a lot easier. As the sun begins to go down you’ve got more and more atmosphere for the light from the sun to travel through.

“So what happens is the blue light kind of disappears and gets scattered all over the place and you’re left with a band of red light which hits the clouds.

“The cloud is higher up, so its sunset is a little bit later. So what you get then is the red light reflecting off the white clouds, and you get this strong red light coming down to you, sitting on the ground in the dark.”

So now you know!

Enjoy the images…

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Mab Meirion
Mab Meirion
17 minutes ago

No its not, it’s over the Norwegian Church, take that away and it is monochrome, the colour of concrete, wet and dry, all but moribund in its glumness…

0
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.