The beautiful sunset captured across Wales

Many people have taken to social media to share images of the stunning sunset across Wales on Monday evening.

The images of brilliant orange, pink and purple skies certainly made for beautiful pics.

And having endured days of rain, today’s sunshine and then subsequent eye-catching sunset made for a pleasant and very welcome change.

As for how this wonderful weather phenomenon occur, well meteorologist Alex Hill has the answers.

He explained how light travels from the sun through the atmosphere, resulting in the colourful sky.

“Blue light doesn’t travel particularly well through the air, which is why the sky is blue,” he said. “It gets scattered across the top of the atmosphere.”

As the day goes on, the lowering sun means that light has to travel further through the atmosphere than it does when the sun is at its height.

Alex continued: “The red light travels a lot easier. As the sun begins to go down you’ve got more and more atmosphere for the light from the sun to travel through.

“So what happens is the blue light kind of disappears and gets scattered all over the place and you’re left with a band of red light which hits the clouds.

“The cloud is higher up, so its sunset is a little bit later. So what you get then is the red light reflecting off the white clouds, and you get this strong red light coming down to you, sitting on the ground in the dark.”

So now you know!

Enjoy the images…

Sunset spectacular over Cardiff just now, as seen from the docks and Adamsdown. pic.twitter.com/unHhSkMvCT — I Loves The ‘Diff (@ILovesTheDiff) February 19, 2024

A beautiful pink sunset this evening in South Wales 🙏🏼🌅🌷#sunset pic.twitter.com/Du4D1y9ZgY — E M I L I E – Soprano 🎶 (@EmiliePW) February 19, 2024

Oh my days south Wales. 😮 pic.twitter.com/bvssGNkxO2 — Emily Price (@EPriceJourno) February 19, 2024

Nice to make it home in enough time to catch the #sunset in the garden. I’m enjoying the slightly lighter evenings pic.twitter.com/Q0coeirOnD — Ben Cottam (@TheCottam) February 19, 2024

Sunset over the Blorenge. Pic: Chris Griffiths, CDG pet services 🐾 pic.twitter.com/iYElUqcq87 — stephen price (@StephenPriceNC) February 19, 2024

Not edited, no filter, this literally how the sky looks over Cardiff Bay right now! @DerekTheWeather pic.twitter.com/SBWfD5ez5T — Emily (@emilybutty) February 19, 2024

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

