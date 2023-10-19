The beautifully located hotel voted the best in Wales

The Good Hotel Guide has revealed the winners of its prestigious César Awards.

Announced annually, the Césars (inspired by Swiss hotelier César Ritz) comprise a collection of outstanding hotels, inns and B&Bs throughout Britain & Ireland that are recommended by readers and backed by professional inspection.

For 2024 the Césars award for the best hotel in Wales has been awarded to the Harbourmaster in Aberaeron.

The colourfully painted hotel which sits on the edge of the harbour in Ceredigion, was the stand out choice.

Named after different historic sailing ships, the maritime-themed rooms in the former harbourmaster’s house all have sea views; the top-floor suite is particularly sought after. There are plenty of local specialities in the restaurant.

Wells and Louise Jones of The Harbourmaster, said: “We are absolutely over the moon to have won such a highly regarded award. The team, managed by Dai Morgan, work exceptionally hard to maintain the excellent standards that the Harbourmaster has built over the years and we are delighted for them all that this has not gone unnoticed.

“Hospitality has been a challenging industry over the last few years so to win this award is just wonderful and will be a real boost for all the staff.”

Harbourmaster gallery



This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Good Food Guide also handed out awards to several other hotels in Wales.

Parador 44 in Cardiff made its debut in the guide in style, making the Top 10 in the Editors Choice category of Foodie Hotels.

Meanwhile, multiple hotels across Wales also received accolades in the Editors Choice lists including Ael y Bryn and The Manor Townhouse (B&Bs), Penally Abbey (Romantic), The Felin Fach Griffin (Pubs with Rooms), Trefeddian Hotel, Aberdovey and Porth Tocyn Hotel, Abersoch (Seaside), The Falcondale, Lampeter (Dog-friendly) were amongst the multiple Welsh hotels mentioned.

The latest version of The Good Hotel Guide: Great Britain & Ireland which is now live online, features more than 700 hotels, including 73 new entries.

A trusted brand for 45 years and the only truly independent hotel guide in the UK, The Good Hotel Guide does not accept payment for inclusion and the inspectors do not accept free hospitality for their anonymous hotel visits.

Visit the Good Hotel Guide HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

