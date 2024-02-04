The book topping the charts before it’s even been published

A new book that lifts the lid on GP practice has proven so popular it’s already a bestseller before it has been published.

‘Why Can’t I See My GP?’ by Dr Ellen Welch is published by Welsh publisher Calon Books and is already being reprinted such is the demand.

‘If you’ve ever found yourself frustrated by the length of time it took to get a GP appointment, then a new book is for you’ declares the accompanying PR for the book, which has become an Amazon bestseller.

The book, to be published on February 8, via Calon, which is the University of Wales Press’ non-fiction imprint, turns the spotlight on UK general practice.

Reaching crisis point, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has placed a strain on an already crumbling primary care service, leaving both patients and NHS staff struggling.

Seventy-five years after the NHS was created, Dr Ellen Welch lifts the curtain on general practice. She looks back on the profession pre-NHS, Aneurin Bevan’s role in the creation of the service, how the job has changed in the intervening years – particularly since the pandemic – and what the future of the profession might look like.

Featuring personal accounts from practising GPs, including Dr Aman Amir, whose practice was subject to an arson attack, and Dr Neena Jha, as well as from health writer Ellie Philpotts and commentator Roy Lilley, those on the frontline try to answer the question: how did we get here? And what can be done to make things better for us all in the future?

Judging by the incredible demand for the book, it appears these are pertinent questions many of us would like answering.

Dr Ellen Welch is a practising GP, mum and co-chair of the Doctors’ Association UK. She is the author of How the NHS Coped with Covid-19 (2022), The NHS: The Story So Far (2021) and The NHS at 70: A Living History (2018). She has written for The Guardian, The Independent, Metro, GP Online and the BMJ among others.

