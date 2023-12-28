The castle voted Europe’s most beautiful is in Wales

A castle in Wales has been voted the most beautiful in Europe.

Travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller has released a new ranking of the 26 most stunning castles in Europe, and Conwy Castle took the crown.

The stunning Welsh fortress saw off competition from castles in Lithuania, Spain, Romania, Denmark, Scotland, France, Slovenia, Ireland and Italy, to secure the top spot.

The 21-tower medieval fortress in Conwy, is the most beautiful castle you’re going to find on the entire continent, according to the respected travel publication. It’s surrounded by high fortified walls which stretch for three-quarters of a mile, and you can walk a complete circuit around its battlements.

It was a given that Wales was going to make the top 10 of this prestigious poll given we have more castles per square mile than any other country in Europe.

According to Cadw, which works to protect the historic buildings and heritage sites of Wales: ‘Conwy Castle is regarded as one of the most magnificent medieval fortresses in Europe. The castle, and its 1.3km ring of town walls, have World Heritage status.

‘This remarkable fortress was built in an astonishing four-year period, between 1283 and 1287, and remains incredibly well-preserved today: it contains the most intact set of medieval royal apartments in Wales. If you have a head for heights, climb one of the castle’s eight tremendous towers for breathtaking views of the harbour and the narrow streets of Conwy below.’

Of course, Wales’ history has left a landscape scattered with Iron Age hill forts, Roman ruins and castles from Medieval Welsh princes and English kings. With over 600 castles, wherever you go in Wales you won’t be too far from a historic site.

Top of the turrets

1. Conwy Castle, Wales

2. Trakai Island Castle, Lithuania

3. Alcázar of Seville, Spain

4. Bran Castle, Romania

5. Egeskov Castle, Denmark

6. Eilean Donan Castle, Scotland

7. Château de Chambord, France

8. Predjama Castle, Slovenia

9. Kylemore Abbey, Ireland

10. Castel del Monte, Italy

