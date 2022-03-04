The first song ever recorded as Super Furry Animals released

The first song ever recorded as Super Furry Animals, featuring actor, Rhys Ifans on lead vocals has been revealed by the band with a time-limited, Bandcamp release.

‘Of No Fixed Identity’ features former lead singer and friend of the band, Ifans, performing the track in the studio in 1993 before taking the path towards a Hollywood career

Left in band archives for almost 30 years, the Bandcamp-only, one-week release emerges in support of the Save The Severn campaign

Drawn from deep within the Furry Archive, where the band hints more riches are to be found, the track is released to support the Save The Severn campaign, aiming to halt the dumping of sediment from the site of discharges from a nuclear power station into a Marine Protected Area of vital ecological importance.

A percentage of the proceeds will go towards funding the campaign group’s judicial review hearing versus the Marine Management Organisation and energy giant’s EDF.

<a href="https://superfurryanimals.bandcamp.com/track/of-no-fixed-identity">Of No Fixed Identity by Super Furry Animals</a>

Commanding

In a brief time before Gruff Rhys took over at the front, Ifans, star of Notting Hill, Harry Potter and latterly Spiderman: No Way Home fronted the emergent Welsh five-piece, shrunk to four on his departure, enjoying early, raucous tours and exploratory recording sessions.

Put to tape at the studio of long-term sonic confidant, Gorwel Owen’s studio on Ynys Môn in summer 1993, Of No Fixed Identity is the first song ever recorded by the band.

Never revisited after recording, and put to tape at the same time as an early version of the headline-making, 1996 single, The Man Don’t Give A F*ck, the track features numerous trademarks familiar to Furry fans around the world. Combining West-Coast harmony-rich psychedelia, garage rock and swathes of synths, Ifans puts in a commanding performance, with Gruff Rhys and Daf Ieuan’s backing vocals pointing the way to the place that Super Furry Animals eventually exploded from.

A band statement says: “Our first, ever recorded work is out, in part an exploration of the past and in part a criticism of the present and a future where corporate interests are prioritised ahead of health, wellbeing and the natural world. Please download the track, support the cause and rediscover the considerable singing talents of Mr Rhys Ifans.”

To download Of No Fixed Identity before it disappears from Bandcamp and all distribution for the foreseeable future visit: https://superfurryanimals.bandcamp.com

Connect with Super Furry Animals at:

Twitter www.twitter.com/superfurry

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/superfurryanimals.sfa

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/superfurryanimals/

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

