The ‘Gary Barlow’s son’ Welsh meme that has everyone laughing

While the world wrung its hands in collective consternation at the return to the White House of Donald Trump, in the UK it appeared we were preoccupied with more lighthearted matters – namely the size of Gary Barlow’s son.

An image on Gary Barlow’s Instagram account showing the Take That singer with his family quickly went viral, due to the size of his son, who towered over his father.

The family snap – in which Gary’s son Daniel towers over his pop star father – went viral and spawned many hilarious memes.

These included several Welsh themed posts that caught the eye and in particular was one from rugby fan Graham Love that included a giant rugby ball and Cardiff Castle, which at last look has been more than million times on X.

Referencing the Rugby World Cup in 2015 and the installation of a giant rugby wall appearing to smash into the walls of Cardiff Castle, he wrote: “That was the last time they let Gary Barlow’s son play rugby.”

That was the last time they let Gary Barlow’s son play rugby pic.twitter.com/x5DCEzUT42 — Graham Love (@glove931) November 8, 2024

Hats off also to Welsh football fan Isaac Firth who used an image of the giant bucket hats that appeared around Wales ahead of Cymru’s appearance at the World Cup in 2022. He posted: Looks like Gary Barlow’s son has left his bucket hat lying around

Looks like Gary Barlow’s son has left his bucket hat lying around https://t.co/VnEaadqmHd — Isaac Firth (@Isaac_P_Firth) November 9, 2024

Honourable mention also to this one from X user Tom of the giant dart that appeared in Cardiff city centre ahead of the Premier League of darts arriving at the Utilita Arena.

Gary Barlow’s son just missed double top pic.twitter.com/EpDdb0tiuy — tom 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@tomtannerr) November 8, 2024

There were even posts referencing Mistar Urdd!

However, despite the sheer number of funny memes which gave us a giggle, all may not be as it seems.

As it turns out Daniel isn’t particularly above average in the height department.

He stands at 6 feet 2 inches, compared to his dad Gary’s 5”7, making that height appear all the more acute.

So there!

