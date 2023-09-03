The Gentle Good headlines second tour on new Welsh circuit

The Gentle Good will headline the second tour on the new Welsh circuit established earlier this year by promotion company PYST in partnership with Mentrau Iaith Cymunedol.

The aim of the scheme is to create a regular touring circuit of Welsh music to gig-deprived and rural areas of Wales.

The first tour took place in April, with the support of the Arts Council of Wales’ Night Out programme, with HMS Morris and special guests performing in ten venues across the country.

The latest tour will see The Gentle Good performing with different support in ten new locations in October.

The Gentle Good is the stage-name of Cardiff-born songwriter Gareth Bonello.

Drawing on the language, poetry and melodies of Wales to create modern folk music in English and in Welsh, he has released several critically acclaimed records and has been compared to the folk guitarists of the 1960s by whom he is influenced.

Reviewing the upcoming album ‘Galargan’ – which will be released through the Bubblewrap Collective on 4 September – music writer Jude Rogers said: “Bonello’s voice is as comforting as warm water and honey throughout, wrapping around lilting syllables and so many mesmerising, slow-moving moments… This drowsy, melancholic album is perfect for late summer, full of that specific kind of sadness some of us sense as the seasons pass by.”

Bonello said: “I’m overjoyed by this special experience to share my music across the country. Live music is an essential part of the social patchwork that sustains our communities and I’m very excited to perform to new audiences in different areas as usual”.

Announcing the tour, which is once again be supported by Night Out, Alun Llwyd, the Chief Executive of AM, said: “It’s wonderful to see the second tour expand upon the success of the first, and venturing to more areas and venues so that engagement with Welsh music continues to grow”.

On behalf of Mentrau Iaith, Tomos Jones said: “It was great to see Welsh language live music visiting a variety of different areas across Wales in the first tour.

“With the second tour visiting new areas, we’re looking forward to creating more opportunities for people to enjoy Welsh language culture across the country”.

The Gentle Good will perform in:

4.10 – Dylan Thomas Birthplace, Swansea with Angharad Jenkins

5.10 – Yr Hen Farchnad, Llandeilo with Bwca

6.10 – Y Cwtsh, Pontyberem with Lowri Evans

13.10 – Clwb y Bont, Pontypridd with Y Dail

14.10 – Memo, Barry with Parisa Fouladi

15.10 – Tyn y Twr Tavern, Baglan with Melda Lois

19.10 – Gwesty Pen y Bryn, Llanfairfechan withEve Goodman

20.10 – Ystafell Gymunedol Ysgol Gymraeg y Trallwng, Welshpool with Iwan Huws

21.10 – Clwb Criced, Mold with Gwilym Bowen Rhys

22.10 – Tafarn Y Fic, Llithfaen with Gwyneth Glyn a Twm Morys

For more information and to buy tickets visit the AM website.

