The Globe, Cardiff, shares full lineup for Big Love New Years Eve Party

Hailed as one of the UK’s friendliest small festivals, Big Love Festival is set to take over Cardiff’s renowned The Globe this New Year’s Eve.

Taking place on Sunday 31st December, with a host of DJs and live music performances, the former cinema turned live music venue will be transformed into a ‘multi-genre immersive visual experience’

Global and local acts

In what the organisers have termed ‘a year-end bash like no other’, The Globe and Big Love Festival plan a line-up of live music performances from funk ensemble Afro Cluster’s leading man Skunkadelic & Cardiff-based DJ The Digital Kid and R&B/Neo-Soul songstress Aisha Kigs as well as DJ sets from renowned Welsh house and techno duo Bodhi, Boomtown Festival’s Kaptin Barrett, as well as local talents Puddlefunk, Paul Lyons, Ratcatcher and Random Dave.

Primarily a 4-day music and arts festival started in 2016 by music lovers and creatives, Big Love Festival has quickly earned a reputation as one of Wales and the UK’s best small festivals. Supporting everything from hip-hop, jazz, indie, world, drum and bass, house, reggae, and dub to Welsh language, folk, and everything in between.

The festival prides itself on its inclusivity, describing itself as a ‘family-friendly experience for all, including a big top circus and cabaret, a dedicated kids’ area, art installations, workshops, award-winning street food and even a DJ academy’. Big Love Festival now turn to the end of 2023 with a one-night experience Cardiff’s historical Globe.

‘Standout party’

Tony Allan, Big Love Festival’s Publicist, said: ‘The Big Love NYE Party promises an experience that caters to not only the musical tastes of a broad audience but also delivers unforgettable production value within one of Cardiff’s most versatile live music venues, Big Love Festival are on a mission to offer one of the standout parties of the year with Big Love NYE at The Globe and we can’t wait to kick things off on the night.”

You can buy tickets for the Big Love NYE party at The Globe via https://www.globecardiff.co.uk/listings.

