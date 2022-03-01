The Good, The Bad & The Tasty – Bootlegger has written a book

If headlines are to be believed, it’s Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny who have put Wrexham AFC on the map.

However, there is one larger-than-life fan of the club who may disagree with that conclusion.

Karl Phillips, better known as Bootlegger has certainly played his part in elevating the fortunes of the club currently undergoing the Hollywood treatment.

He has become something of a social media sensation with his matchday vlogs, posting various videos of him sinking pints and attending Wrexham games, home and away gaining him a cult following.

He has an impressive 332K followers on Twitter where he has become a huge hit thanks to catchphrases such as “I’ve had an absolute grueller” and “It’s gonna get tasty baby”

He is also something of an enviable brand, having his own beer named after him – Wrexham Lager’s Bootlegger 1974 Pilsner, which has made its way onto the shelves of major supermarkets.

You can even request a video message from The Captain, as he’s known to his army of fans, via the Cameo platform.

Now he’s taken the logical next step and written a book about his life story.

Titled, ‘The Good, The Bad & The Tasty, it’s published by Y Lolfa on March 7.

It promises to be an eye-opening read, especially if one particular quote on the back cover is to be believed.

When Wrexham and Wales legend says: “I thought that I’d lived a colourful life until I read about Karl’s adventures” then you can expect hijinks aplenty.

Dubbed a ‘Certified Twitter legend’ by Ladbible, Bootlegger’s popularity comes from the fact that he is just one of the lads.

Roofer by day, pilsner drinker by night, he’s scored hundreds of thousands of hits on YouTube with his hilarious matchday vlogs and keeps a huge number of followers on social media hooked with his humorous musings on life, work, his partner – affectionately named the Flamethrower and his beloved Wrexham AFC.

From tough beginnings with teenage parents to a string of jobs in local factories, whether smearing butter on his headmaster’s office window or getting a round of golf in during his shift as a street-cleaner, duckin’ around shooting videos in football grounds and pubs across the UK or slightly overdoing it in holiday spots around the world, or in the throes of any of the other hilariously random antics described here, the Captain doesn’t take himself too seriously and is mellowing with age, like a fine pilsner.

The perfect time then to take stock and reflect on a momentous life by penning his own book.

The Good, The Bad and the Tasty is published by Y Lolfa on March 7, priced £9.99.

It will be available via all online outlets and bookshops around the UK.

