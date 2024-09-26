The Great Little Trains of Wales welcome Ivor The Engine

We are very excited to announce that Great Little Trains of Wales are welcoming a thirteenth member: the one and only Ivor the Engine!

Ivor is being welcomed with open arms on the 26th of September by the esteemed group of heritage railways, each of which plays an important role in preserving and showcasing the rich history of narrow-gauge steam and diesel trains in Wales.

Great Little Trains of Wales, whose purpose is to promote tourism by using public transport throughout Wales, already unites twelve enchanting railways, including:

Bala Lake Railway (Llanuwchllyn)

Brecon Mountain Railway (Merthyr Tydfil)

Corris Railway (Corris)

Fairbourne Railway (Fairbourne)

Ffestiniog Railway (Porthmadog)

Llanberis Lake Railway (Llanberis)

Snowdon Mountain Railway (Llanberis)

Talyllyn Railway (Tywyn)

Vale of Rheidol Railway (Aberystwyth)

Welsh Highland Heritage Railway (Porthmadog)

Welsh Highland Railways (Porthmadog)

Welshpool and Llanfair Railway (Llanfair Caereinion)

And today these cherished railways are joining together to welcome Wales’ most-loved locomotive and The Merioneth and Llantisilly Rail Traction Company Limited with open arms as their official thirteenth member.

This unity coincides with the release of the paperback edition of Ivor the Engine, a faithful reproduction of the first-ever book originally released in 1962, which was initially published alongside the show’s original broadcast on ITV in monochrome. This exciting development comes as a result of Cardiff-based Candy Jar Books’ successful acquisition of the rights to bring this nostalgic Welsh classic back to life.

With their commitment to preserving and sharing cherished stories, Candy Jar aims to reintroduce Ivor the Engine to a new audience, ensuring that the magic of Ivor’s adventures continues to resonate with both young readers and those who fondly remember the original tales.

Keren Williams, Head of Marketing at Candy Jar, expresses her excitement: “We are thrilled that Ivor is being welcomed as the newest member of Great Little Trains of Wales! This partnership perfectly aligns with Ivor’s spirit of adventure and community, and we can’t wait for families to enjoy his stories as they explore the stunning landscapes of Wales.”

Written by Oliver Postgate and illustrated by Peter Firmin, Ivor’s charming adventures were a staple for children on TV screens for decades. They charted the exploits of Ivor the steam engine as he shuttled between Welsh mining villages in the idyllic “top-left hand corner of Wales”.

Daniel Postgate, son of Ivor’s creator Oliver Postgate, shares his enthusiasm: “I’m thrilled that Ivor is joining the Great Little Trains family. My father and his partner, Peter Firmin, set the standard for storytelling, and I believe that families – children, parents, grandparents, and train lovers – will embrace Ivor’s delightful return.”

To further celebrate the book’s release, each railway has been gifted a complimentary copy of the new paperback edition. In a spirit of sharing Ivor’s magic, each railway will pass on the book in a unique way, gifting it to someone they believe would greatly benefit from experiencing Ivor’s heartwarming stories.

Being his first journey, the book is simply called Ivor the Engine, and sees Ivor longing to join the village choir. With the help of a kindly fairground owner and his pipe organ, it seems he might just get his wish.

Books are being distributed by the Books Council of Wales and are available at all good bookshops including the gift shop at Welsh Highland Heritage Railway, who are proudly stocking copies of the hardback edition and the brand new paperback edition, ensuring that Ivor’s legacy continues to thrive.

