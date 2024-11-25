The greatest Christmas film of all time has been revealed

A poll voted for by thousands of UK film fans has revealed the greatest Christmas film of all time.

Researchers polled 2,000 film fans to reveal the greatest Christmas movie of all time, with Home Alone and the exploits of eight-year-old Kevin McCallister defending his family home from a pair of burglars, topping the list.

Recording 16% of the vote, the 1990 classic beat Will Ferrell’s hilarious comedy, Elf (11%) which claimed second spot and the 1947 Best Picture Oscar winner, It’s A Wonderful Life (7%) which came third in the list.

Raymond Briggs’ The Snowman (6%) and the story of six-year-old Susan Walker setting out to prove that a department store, Santa Claus is the real thing in Miracle on 34th Street (6%) complete the top five.

Also on the festive film playlist this year is The Polar Express (five percent), The Muppet Christmas Carol (four percent), White Christmas (four percent) and The Grinch (four percent).

Controversially, Die Hard (five percent) – the story of New York City police officer, John McClane, trying to save his estranged wife after she is taken hostage by terrorists during a Christmas party at the Nakatomi Plaza in Los Angeles – appears seventh on the list, finally settling the debate over whether it is a Christmas movie or not.

As the nights draw in, much of the nation spend their weekends curled up in front of the TV, with 86% of Brits watching up to 20 Christmas films or shows in December

While TV fans await the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special, new research has also revealed the most-loved Christmas films and shows in Wales – including Home Alone, the Gavin & Stacey S2 Christmas Special and Elf topping the list of favourites.

This is the top 10 favourite festive films and shows in Wales according to the survey by OnePoll of 2,000 UK adults.

1. Home Alone (1990)

2. Gavin & Stacey’s S2 Christmas Special (2008)

3. Elf (2003)

4. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

5. Love Actually (2003)

6. The Santa Clause (1994)

7. Friends (2000)

8. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

9. Die Hard (1988)

10. Gremlins (1984)

