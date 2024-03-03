The hilarious explanation for Araf on Welsh roads

If you are a visitor to Wales you can’t avoid it.

Driving around the nation you wouldn’t fail to notice the words ARAF painted on the tarmac.

A brilliant post in a Welsh Facebook group explaining the meaning of Araf on Welsh roads to visitors to the country has gone viral on social media. The original post has so far had 8K likes and 5K shares.

The post which was written by AJ Tree in the Welsh And Proud of Wales/Cymru past and present group has captured people’s imaginations and been shared thousands of times.

AJ evidently has a very creative mind when he posted in the group his theory which decodes the ‘mystery’ of Araf and the real reason for the introduction of the 20mph speed limit

He wrote: “For those foreigners that aren’t in the know. please Take note and save our Dragons…

“Araf are Welsh native animals the size of miniature ponies that look like chubby giraffes with short necks. Wild araf are the only things that Welsh dragons can hunt and eat now and there’s very few of those left so we have to protect their food supply.

“But araf are also fairly rare and nervous. They tend to bolt at loud noises. So they often run out in front of cars that go too fast. So you have to be very careful not to run them over, hence why you see these signs on roads where araf are known to roam and why the speed limit in Wales has been reduced to 20mph.

“Please drive carefully and save our araf and thus our dragons.”

So now you know!

