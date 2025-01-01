Support our Nation today - please donate here
The hilarious reaction to The Traitors’ major Welsh twist

01 Jan 2025 4 minute read
‘Welsh’ Traitors’ contestant Charlotte (Credit: BBC)

Anyone who watched the first episode of The Traitors which aired on TV on Wednesday evening were treated to twists a plenty.

However, there was one surprise that wasn’t as much a twist as a madcap body swerve with sidestep and added moonwalk.

When contestant Charlotte started to speak with a Welsh accent it made the alarm bells ring here at Nation, as the press materials we had received from the BBC pointed to there being two contestants from Wales – Welsh translator Elen and Lauren (who is English but actually lives in Holywell, North Wales) But not Charlotte.

Our concerns were exacerbated when Elen struck up a conversation with Charlotte, and was excited to discover there was another Welsh person in the Traitors castle.

When Welsh-speaker Elen enquired whether Charlotte spoke Welsh, she replied: “No, but I can probably count to five.” To which Elen squealed ooh I’ll have to teach you to count to ten.”

This exchange immediately had us re-examining our press notes until the moment of realisation, a tiny bombshell moment when Charlotte revealed in private on camera, she wasn’t actually Welsh.

The business development director from London does have a Welsh mum which apparently prompted her bizarre plan to use a Welsh accent throughout her stay on the programme.

This crazy twist was heralded as ‘amazing’, ‘ridiculous’, baffling’ and ‘utterly pointless’ in the many, many hilarious reactions to the reveal which were posted on social media.

Here are our favourites which were posted on X (Twitter in old money) Enjoy!

