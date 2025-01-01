The hilarious reaction to The Traitors’ major Welsh twist

Anyone who watched the first episode of The Traitors which aired on TV on Wednesday evening were treated to twists a plenty.

However, there was one surprise that wasn’t as much a twist as a madcap body swerve with sidestep and added moonwalk.

When contestant Charlotte started to speak with a Welsh accent it made the alarm bells ring here at Nation, as the press materials we had received from the BBC pointed to there being two contestants from Wales – Welsh translator Elen and Lauren (who is English but actually lives in Holywell, North Wales) But not Charlotte.

Our concerns were exacerbated when Elen struck up a conversation with Charlotte, and was excited to discover there was another Welsh person in the Traitors castle.

When Welsh-speaker Elen enquired whether Charlotte spoke Welsh, she replied: “No, but I can probably count to five.” To which Elen squealed ooh I’ll have to teach you to count to ten.”

This exchange immediately had us re-examining our press notes until the moment of realisation, a tiny bombshell moment when Charlotte revealed in private on camera, she wasn’t actually Welsh.

The business development director from London does have a Welsh mum which apparently prompted her bizarre plan to use a Welsh accent throughout her stay on the programme.

This crazy twist was heralded as ‘amazing’, ‘ridiculous’, baffling’ and ‘utterly pointless’ in the many, many hilarious reactions to the reveal which were posted on social media.

Here are our favourites which were posted on X (Twitter in old money) Enjoy!

Obsessed with the dramatic music when she admitted that she WAS NOT WELSH #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/3aHUZr6J6l — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) January 1, 2025

Are you rooting for the #Traitors or the #Faithful? I’m rooting for the girl who has pretended to be welsh for literally no solid reason whatsoever #TheTraitors #TheTraitorsUK pic.twitter.com/gl45VaHgtF — Soph (@scward1991) January 1, 2025

IMAGINE FAKING A WELSH ACCENT AND AN ACTUAL WELSH PERSON WALKS IN #TheTraitors #Traitors pic.twitter.com/3SnuArCaLn — Emi⁷🌕 is RUNNING WILD because WINTER IS AHEAD (@BTSWhalienEnth1) January 1, 2025

Last year we had “Ross is my son” and this year we’ve got “I’m actually not welsh” #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/Py562vKpg4 — Alex (@alexr_241) January 1, 2025

The admin of “Wales For A United Kingdom” page on Facebook:pic.twitter.com/nZNrfVoQQt — Welsh Fan Zone TV 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WelshFanZoneTV) January 1, 2025

Charlotte faking a whole ass Welsh accent with there being a real Welsh person in the castle to just be a faithful #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/HsysH8CCIH — Charlie (@_charloe) January 1, 2025

Traitors strategies per series Traitors s1: we are secretly a couple

Traitors s2: my son is a fellow player

Traitors s3: erm, I’m Welsh#TheTraitors — Sophie Hall (@SophLouiseHall) January 1, 2025

She should wore traditional Welsh costume for added realism… pic.twitter.com/kvMpEAUp8C — Vee Johns (@VeeeJon99) January 1, 2025

Yin regretting not putting on a Welsh accent #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/7PSVMygDcW — Mary (@80sirishlegend) January 1, 2025

Absolutely CANNOT wait for the moment Charlotte reveals she actually isn’t Welsh and everyone’s just like #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/ExcGKrfypl — Tegan Marlow (@teganmarlow_) January 1, 2025

Traitors is just great telly. The fake Welsh accent is a tremendous move – if a little daft. It’s going to be entertaining watching how that pans out 😂😂 — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) January 1, 2025

First time ever watching #TheTraitors and I'm already confused as to why someone is pretending to be Welsh. pic.twitter.com/XOcE4EbUVq — Lee Redman (@LeeRedders) January 1, 2025

Pretending to be Welsh for no reason whatsoever (other than it being a nice accent) is absolutely my favourite thing that’s ever happened on this. Immediately solidifies Charlotte amongst the greats like Amanda, Maddy and Diane. #TheTraitorsUK — Rob Madge (@Rob_Madge_02) January 1, 2025

As a #Traitors bluff, it is the perfect combination of high drama, ruinous stress, and absolutely bloody nonsensical. Love it. Why has she done it to herself?? #TraitorsUK https://t.co/3VHcxjjRi3 — Mark Wallace (@wallaceme) January 1, 2025

