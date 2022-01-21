The hilarious story of a Valleys son, his Welsh mam and Meatloaf

When news emerged that rock legend Meat Loaf had died the world joined in mourning at the loss of the legendary singer.

Many gave their personal memories of the larger-than-life rocker whose Bat Out Of Hell album is one of the biggest selling of all time.

However, for one Welshman, he had a very particular tale to tell about the performer whose personality was as big as he was.

While renowned for his rock ‘n’ roll anthems, he was also something of a golf fan, turning up in Wales to play at an All Star tournament at the Celtic Manor in Newport in 2006.

Celebs

The two-day Northern Rock All Star Cup saw celebrities from both sides of the Atlantic putting their golf swing to work for charity.

The event hosted by Ant & Dec, saw star names such as DJ Chris Evans, rock legend Alice Cooper, entertainer Bruce Forsyth and footballer Ruud Gullit take part.

Enter Welshman Ross Williams, from Mountain Ash.

Good mates with Welsh radio presenter and film director Jonny Owen, the pair found themselves mixing it amongst the celebs at the golf event with hilarious results.

Paying tribute to Meatloaf on his Facebook page, Ross retold the brilliant story of when he and his mam encountered the rock colossus.

He wrote on Facebook: “In 2006 Jonathan Owen called me up out of the blue and said “orite Son, fancy a VIP day out down the Celtic Manor, there’s a celebrity golf comp and I’ve got us 2 tickets in the celebrity suite, it’ll be great but just promise me you’ll behave” 😜

“We arrived and was soon rubbing shoulders with Chris Evans, Alice Cooper, Ruud Guillet, Bruce Forsyth, Ronan Keating, Ross Kemp, Ant and Dec and I was sat next to the great late meatloaf.

“Johnny was on pins after my first bottle of Red Wine at about 1pm (we arrive at midday) and I was “well in chatting” about things like, to Michael Johnson “you may be the fastest man in the world over 400 metres but when that barrel of Guinness gets changed in beating you to the bar fella 😂

“I could spend a life time telling tales of that day but I’ll share one with you when I asked Meatloaf “if I call my mother, she’s going to bingo tonight would you say, good luck Tina, it’s Meatloaf” (as my parents were massive fans). “Of course” he said.

“Out comes the Nokia 8810 (rings my mam) Oright mam turn on the TV and look at Bruce Forsyth playing golf, I’m behind talking to Meatloaf.

“Piss off Ross, where are you there’s dinner down here for you”

“Serious mam turn on the telly Jonathan and me are down the Celtic Manor”. “Grow up Ross” 🙄 I said mam someone wants to speak to you. Meatloaf takes the phone and with his deep gravelly voice he says:

Meatloaf: Hey Tina how ya doing

Mam: Who’s this?

ML: It’s Meatloaf I hear you’re off to bingo tonight?

Mam: What Meatloaf? ( what a ridiculous question)

ML: The singer, your son tells me your a fan?

Mam: Ohh piss off you dull sods, put him back on Jon and tell him there’s dinner down here for him there’s one here for you too. (She thinks it’s Jonathan messing around)

Meatloaf turned handed the phone back and said “hey man she’s telling me to piss off”. 😂😂

What a legend, go and raise those bats in hell Meatloaf!