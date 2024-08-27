The incredible retro house that will transport you back in time

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

From the outside, this house doesn’t offer an immediate clue as to what is contained within its walls.

However, when you step inside you are transported to another world. A world that existed some 50 years ago.

This house is a 1970s dream, from the colour schemes to the furniture, it screams of the days of yore.

It resonates with a time when glam rock pop stars touting platform boots, sequins, shimmering makeup and flamboyant multi-coloured hairstyles ruled the land.

The home which is situated in Penydarren Park, Merthyr Tydfil, has been a popular Airbnb destination and filming location for TV producers, but is now up for sale.

On the market for £400,000 this unique four bedroom detached house offers a distinctive living experience.

The description of the property on the Rightmove property website reads:

Nestled in the sought-after area of Penydarren Park, Merthyr Tydfil, this distinctive 4-bedroom detached house offers a rare blend of retro charm and modern functionality. Currently operating as a popular Airbnb and frequently chosen by television productions for filming, this property is a true gem, brimming with character and potential.

Property Features

Entrance Hall: Step into a warm and welcoming entrance hall that sets the tone for the rest of this delightful home.

Living Room: The bright and spacious living room provides a comfortable space for relaxation and entertainment.

Lounge/Dining Room: The versatile lounge/dining room is perfect for family meals and gatherings, offering plenty of space for both dining and lounging.

Kitchen: The well-appointed kitchen features base and wall units, maintaining its original 70s charm with an iconic avocado design, adding a touch of nostalgia.

Bedrooms and Bathrooms

Master Bedroom: The generously sized master bedroom serves as a peaceful retreat, offering ample space and comfort.

Additional Bedrooms: Three additional well-proportioned bedrooms provide flexibility for family members, guests, or a home office.

Bathrooms: The property includes a three-piece bathroom suite and an additional shower room, catering to the needs of a busy household.

Unique Features

Original 70s Details: This home proudly retains its original 70s features, including a yellow glass wall, a retro bar area, and the charming avocado kitchen, all of which contribute to its distinctive character.

Additional Features

Driveway and Garden: The property includes a driveway for off-street parking and a garden, providing outdoor space for relaxation and activities.

Located in the picturesque area of Penydarren Park, Merthyr Tydfil, this property is perfectly situated close to local amenities, schools, and transport links. The area is steeped in history and natural beauty, offering a peaceful yet connected lifestyle.

Whether you’re looking for a unique family home, an investment opportunity, or a property with a proven track record as a filming location, this four bedroom detached house is a must-see.

Viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate the size and potential of this property.

