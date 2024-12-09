The legendary gig that brought two very different communities together

What does a mining community in the Dulais valley in south Wales and London’s Lesbian and Gay community have in common? An unbroken bond forged 40 years ago.

The Miners’ Strike, which began in 1984, lasted twelve brutal months, fostering unprecedented solidarity and political awakening in Wales. During that time, families across Wales suffered hardship as the men went on strike. At a time when the LGBTQ+ community were facing their own battles with the Government, they saw parallels in their own struggles and those faced by the mining community.

Offering their support, they went ahead to organise a gig which would not only prove financially lucrative for the Neath, Dulais and Swansea Valleys community but would also prove to be a historic moment.

It’s now been four decades since Bronski Beat headlined the famed Pits and Perverts concert at the Electric Ballroom in Camden Town.

Amgueddfa Cymru’s latest exhibition, Streic! 84-85 Strike!, which opened at National Museum Cardiff in October – shares the experience of what life was like for the families whose husbands, fathers, brothers and sons stood in solidarity on the picket line and follows the politics, passion and protest of a turbulent year for communities in Wales.

Amongst the collections on display is Jonathan Blake’s original design for the Lesbians and Gay Men Support the Miners badge, a Pits and Perverts gig poster and the t-shirt produced for the film Pride.

Exhibition curator Ceri Thompson wanted to make sure that every group involved with the strike was included in the final displays.

Ceri says: “The LGBTQ+ community played a massive part in supporting the effort during the strike especially here in South Wales and it was important to me that the tireless work put in by not only the miners on strike but the LGSM (Lesbian and Gays Support the Miners) the wives and the community support groups as well as the part played by the police force.

“Being able to bring artefacts and memories from all those communities has given the exhibition a real trip down memory lane whilst also giving insight to those not there what all aspects of life were like.”

One of the organisers behind the Pits and Perverts gig at the Electric Ballroom in Camden was Michael Jackson.

“So often the history that we are told is that of the rich and powerful but there is always another side to that story,” he says. “Three cheers to the Museum of Wales for telling the story of Welsh mining families fighting back against Thatcher and the British establishment, a fight to defend jobs and communities. How right we were!”

Siân James was a member of the Neath, Dulais and Swansea Valley miners support group, and was one of the people from the community who made the journey up to the Electric Ballroom for the gig. She remains grateful for the support given by the Lesbian and Gay Support the Miners group.

Siân explains: “The whole thing transformed my life. When the gay and lesbian groups came out in support of the miners, they brought a whole new level of experience and expertise: they were people who’d had to fight for justice, they were used to it. And they helped us in incredible ways. They were good socialists and campaigners. They understood the system. The people who supported us from those groups then are still my friends today.”

Streic ’84-85 Strike runs until 27 April 2025. Tickets are pay what you can and can be bought online or at the front desk at National Museum Cardiff.

Find out more HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

