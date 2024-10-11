The magical Northern Lights display across Wales

The Northern Lights have lit up the night sky with spectacular displays across the whole of Wales.

The dazzling natural phenomenon, also known as Aurora Borealis, were spotted across the country last night treating people to a stunning celestial spectacle.

As the charged particles from the sun collided with gases in our planet’s atmosphere near the magnetic poles, those across all parts of the nation saw a glimpse of a breathtaking aurora show.

Currently in its most active phase of the sun’s 11-year cycle, the UK is witnessing an increased frequency of Northern Light sightings.

Aurora displays occur when charged particles collide with gases in the Earth’s atmosphere around the magnetic poles.

As they collide, light is emitted at various wavelengths, creating colourful displays in the sky.

In the northern hemisphere, most of this activity takes place within a band known as the aurora oval, covering latitudes between 60 and 75 degrees.

When activity is strong, this expands to cover a greater area – which explains why displays can be occasionally seen as far south as Wales.

The Met Office had put people on red alert after saying relatively clear skies were forecast for much of the UK, creating a “decent chance of visibility”.

A spokesman for the forecaster said there had been “more space weather events in recent months”, including the Northern Lights, because the sun was nearing the peak of its solar cycle.

Molly Williams, whose images you can see above, couldn’t believe her eyes when she witnessed the Northern Lights across Wales.

She told us: “I was working until 11pm last night & saw on social media lots of people I know living locally were posting photos of the aurora and I couldn’t believe the Northern Lights were visible from Wales.

“As I’ve never witnessed the Northern Lights and was actually planning a trip to Iceland solely to view the northern lights this was a bucket list dream opportunity on my doorstep I simply couldn’t miss!

“So when my colleague & I finished work we first drove over the A4059 road that leads into Penderyn village as this was the highest mountain point we could drive to with uninterrupted panoramic skyline views of the Brecon Beacons making it phenomenal to view the aurora

“At first the aurora wasn’t visible to the naked eye so we joked that we’d obviously missed them as it was just dark sky but as soon as I took my camera out suddenly the Northern Lights were visible & out of this world — they literally left me speechless.

“We then drove to Pontsticill Reservoir as locals we knew said the view across the reservoir would be a beautiful backdrop and clear sky. Once again the aurora was visible and utterly breathtaking with the most insane colours in the sky. I couldn’t believe my eyes and it was worth the lack of sleep for these photos as I worked until 11pm, didn’t get home until 1am and back up at 6am for work at 7am — all worth it for this once in a lifetime opportunity in Wales!”

First time for me. pic.twitter.com/VlKkzL8j9t — Sean Smith (@SeanSmithSucks) October 10, 2024

Didn’t go to Iceland to watch Wales but the northern lights came to Swansea pic.twitter.com/4JWXlL72hl — Chris Watkins 🦢🦢🦢🦢🦢 (@kcw70) October 10, 2024

Just to be clear; this does not make up for me not being 🇮🇸 pic.twitter.com/LNChSNL9qk — Mike Jones 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Jonsi_82) October 10, 2024

While Wales are in Iceland, the northern lights are in Wales. Diolch lads 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/rxdvv0AxOw — Ceri Coleman 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿📻🎙🏉 (@Ceri__CP) October 10, 2024

Mymryn o Lewyrch yr Arth dros Blaenau Ffestiniog! pic.twitter.com/R71RNsJSwW — Erwynj🍷💯🥾🏔🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿💯🍷 (@ErwynJ) October 10, 2024

Goleuade'r gogledd uwchben Foel Cwmcerwyn heno / Northern lights above Foel Cwmcerwyn tonight #foelcwmcerwyn #northernlights pic.twitter.com/Wxl4zfAvIa — Trystan Griffiths (@TrystanLlyr) October 10, 2024

