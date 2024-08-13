The magical Northern Lights display captured across Wales
The Northern Lights has lit up the night sky with rare sightings across the whole of Wales.
The Northern Lights, also known as aurora borealis, were spotted across the country accompanied by the Perseid meteor shower, treating people to quite the stunning celestial spectacle.
As the charged particles from the sun collided with gases in our planet’s atmosphere near the magnetic poles, those across all parts of Wales saw a glimpse of the breathtaking Aurora Borealis.
Currently in its most active phase of the sun’s 11-year cycle, the UK is witnessing an increased frequency of Northern Light sightings.
Aurora displays occur when charged particles collide with gases in the Earth’s atmosphere around the magnetic poles.
In the northern hemisphere, most of this activity takes place within a band known as the aurora oval, covering latitudes between 60 and 75 degrees.
When activity is strong, this expands to cover a greater area – which explains why displays can be occasionally seen as far south as Wales.
I’ve been after this shot for a long while, and tonight I finally captured the #northernlights above this incredible old oak 🌳 #wales #aurora #Astrophotography #welsh #skyatnight #darkskies #Auroraborealis #spaceweather #astro pic.twitter.com/oLdR8wDNPo
— Hanna Baguley (@BaguleyHanna) August 13, 2024
Aurora Borealis over Bron-Y-Wendon Holiday Park, Llanddulas, North Wales. Absolutely stunning! #aurora #auroraborealis #northernlights #northwales pic.twitter.com/N3Ix2uV9uh
— Bron-Y-Wendon (@BronYWendon) August 12, 2024
The Milky Way, Aurora Borealis and yes, two Perseid meteors, in the same shot!
📍Tregaron Ceredigion Wales
📷 by Dafydd Wyn Morgan #Auroraborealis #northernlights #PerseidMeteorShower #Perseids2024 #milkyway pic.twitter.com/5DOVmOzm3H
— The Cambrian Mountains ❤️🏴⛰✨ (@VisitCambMtns) August 13, 2024
Dinas Delight
Such a fantastic experience to watch the Northern lights dance over Llyn Dinas in Eryri tonight ✨✨🤘👍#aurora #northernlights#eryri #wales #StormHour pic.twitter.com/1D5eZKlCDx
— Gareth Mon Jones (@gazmon1980) August 12, 2024
Northern lights, meteor watch and stargazing in Wales last night #stargazing #northernlights pic.twitter.com/hwiKQzZ1o0
— DJ Jordan (@djjordan23uk) August 13, 2024
Beautiful skies over Talerddig, Mid Wales, last night!#northernlights pic.twitter.com/LiWXTmkWCe
— Angharad Jones (@angjones100) August 13, 2024
Incredible night sky over Wales this evening with the northern lights and meteor shower. 🏴#northernlights #meteor #nightsky #wales pic.twitter.com/WuZC0JmK3D
— Jason Thomas (@jasonthomasarts) August 13, 2024
Just an iPhone shot in South Wales. Have never seen the red/purples before. #northernlights pic.twitter.com/Bs8h1VkIbM
— Andrew McLean (@andymac026) August 12, 2024
Parc Penalta, South East Wales #northernlights #aurora and some meteors (but didn’t get them on camera) ✨💕 pic.twitter.com/iLDAo9wehd
— Simone Greenwood ✨🔭🐄 (@That_Simone_) August 12, 2024
#Perseids and #NorthernLights viewed last night on holiday in Lligwy Bay on Anglesey. pic.twitter.com/AjDJpZr1rw
— Matthew Rimmer (@MatthewRimmer) August 13, 2024
