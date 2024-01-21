The mystery of the woman in traditional Welsh dress

The search is on to identify a mystery woman photographed in Welsh traditional costume.

The image was found in the back of a book picked up by an avid reader who has now launched a hunt to track down the unidentified person pictured in a garden in full Welsh garb and return the photograph to them.

Lorraine Shergold, who lives in Alveston, South Gloucestershire, has launched the social media search. She takes up the story of how she came to find this very Welsh photograph tucked into the back of the book – ‘Isabella’ by Fiona Mountain.

“I’ve likely had the book on my bookshelf for several years, and as I started reading it I saw the picture in the last few pages of the book, I guess someone used it as a bookmark.

“I have had my latest read for quite sometime, probably bought at a charity shop, passed on by a friend or from the village book swap. As I turned a page last night this photograph tumbled from the back of the book.

Lorraine is now hoping that the readers of Nation Cymru may now be able to shed some light on who the mystery woman is.

She said: “I wonder who she is all dressed in her lovely Welsh clothing? I would love to get this back to its rightful owner. Isn’t it amazing what you find in old books.”

If you have any information on who the person in the photograph email [email protected] and we’ll pass your message on to Lorraine.

Please share the story and let’s see if we can identify the woman in the Welsh dress.

