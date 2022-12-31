The Nation Cymru Festive 50 greatest songs of 2022

As 2022 winds down its window to offer tear-stained autographs and fond farewells, we’re celebrating a vintage year for Welsh music by presiding over the 50 songs that for various reasons uprooted us, chucked us about a bit and tended to our feverish brows during the past 12 months.

Back in February we launched the Nation Cymru Welsh New Wave – a regularly updated playlist shining a light on the many new songs released by the emerging music makers of this fair nation.

You can listen to all 300+ songs featured on the 2022 playlist HERE

Meanwhile, we hope that this festive 50 list will unearth some previously hidden gems you can claim as your own and clutch to your hearts as the new year hoves into view.

So unwrap, devour and savour 50 of our favourite songs of 2022..

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

