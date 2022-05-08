The new Doctor Who has been revealed as Ncuti Gatwa
Ncuti Gatwa has today been unveiled as the new Doctor set to take charge of the TARDIS.
Star of stage and screen, Ncuti is best known for his critically acclaimed performance as Eric Effiong in Sex Education, for which he was awarded Best Actor Award at the Scottish BAFTA’s in 2020 as well as numerous nominations including Best Male Performance in a comedy programme at this year’s BAFTA’s.
Speaking of his new role, Ncuti said: “There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my upmost to do the same.
“Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor’s metaphorical playground.
“The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it’s daunting, I’m aware I’m joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show.”
The actor teased the announcement on his Instagram with a ‘two hearts equals’ emoji and a comment from Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies, which read: ‘The future is here.’
Davies added: “The future is here and it’s Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door and it’s so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars.
“Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It’s an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can’t wait to get started. I’m sure you’re dying to know more, but we’re rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie’s epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!”
Charlotte Moore, BBC Chief Content Officer said: “Ncuti has an incredible dynamism, he’s a striking and fearless young actor whose talent and energy will set the world alight and take Doctor Who on extraordinary adventures under Russell T Davies’ new era.”
More to follow…
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
The gammons will be apoplectic 🤣
Their faces will be a mixture of horror & constipation. Ever seen Nigel Farage & Davros in the same room lol. Ah, yes. The Tardis now has a cool swagger. No doubt it’ll get stopped numerous times by the police.
From the man who goes into a rage whenever he’s baited by a Priti Patel article.
Any “rage” towards hypocrite Priti Patel who is herself of Ugandan/Indian immigrant stock whose economic migrants family fled persecution but now attacks ones doing the same, is rightly deserved. What’s your reasoning. Point scoring against me? If so, it’s dim pwyntiau!
There have been black English people in Doctor Who since it started.
But Wales being almost 100% white you probably wouldn’t have noticed.
For the record Ncuti is Scottish – and he’s the first bame actor to play the role of the Dr. And its evident from your ill informed comment youve never been to Wales 😉
Yes, there has been black actors that appeared as characters in Doctor Who, the most iconic being companion Martha Jones played by Freema Agyeman but never has a black actor been chosen to play the Doctor, until now that is And don’t forget in your dig with your 100% white remark, that Wales has one of the oldest black communities in Britain along with Liverpool being the Somali community of Cardiff, and if it were not for Welshman Terry Nation who wrote many of the classic Doctor Who 1960 & 70s stories including being the creator of the iconic Daleks… Read more »
I can’t wait for the racists to cry about this like they did with James Bond.
His first trip in the Tardis should be to the time just before the Brexit referendum and take Farage the Brexit Boy and co back to Topsy Turvy Land…
Seeing Farage is of French Huguenot heritage, the new Doctor should take take him back to 17th century France to show him what ones fleeing religious persecution went through. They too fled in boats crossing the then La Manche (French for sleeve-like coast) now English channel to England because of prejudice and threats of death.
I can see GB News now and their horrified reaction. Hope he does well in the job.
He is great in Sex education. Good luck to him. Hope he brings some energy.