The price of love? Welsh lovespoon goes on sale for thousands of pounds

A beautiful Welsh lovespoon has gone on sale for thousands of pounds.

The antique Welsh Sycamore Lovespoon from the Georgian period has been given a whopping price tag of £3,250.

The item is being sold by antique dealers Havard and Havard, which is based in the affluent market town of Cowbridge, in the Vale of Glamorgan.

The description of the item on the Selling Antiques website says: “A beautifully drawn spoon in remarkably crisp condition and of soft, pale colour. I particularly like the well spaced, pierced, traditional designs on the handle enclosed by a band of chip carving.”