The Proclaimers praise Dafydd Iwan’s ‘Yma o Hyd’ as they tell Wales to ‘fight for independence’

The Proclaimers have praised Dafydd Iwan’s anthem ‘Yma o Hyd’ as they said they would “without a doubt” want independence if they came from Wales.

In an interview with the magazine Golwg, they said said Wales’s needed to form a “mass social movement” in which people “acted, voted and campaigned” for independence.

They were speaking before Wales’ first independence match in three years in Wrexham, starting at 12pm tomorrow.

Among the performers at that event will be Dafydd Iwan, whose song ‘Yma o Hyd’ about Welsh self-determination hit the top of the iTunes charts after he performed it before Wales’ qualification match against Ukraine last month.

The Proclaimers’ Craig Reid told Golwg magazine that he thought that what Dafydd Iwan had achieved was “fantastic.”

“Well done for doing what we haven’t been able to do!” said Charlie Reid, who said that the brothers are big fans of Hibernian FC but have yet to be invited to sign a pro-independence anthem in front of the Scottish national football fans.

‘Fight back’

The Proclaimers are best known for their song ‘Gonna Be (500 Miles)’ but are now at the forefront of the Scottish independence movement.

But one of their most popular songs is now ‘Cap in Hand’, which has in the chorus the words: ‘I can’t understand why we let someone else rule our land’.

“If I were a Welshman, I would want independence for Wales,” the Proclaimers’ Craig Reid told Golwg magazine. “Without an ounce of doubt, I would.”

“The pressure still has to be maintained, because the pressure is always going to come from other directions – it’s coming from the unionists, from the English nationalists, who want Scotland and Wales and Ireland to be second class, and are now open in their contempt for what they call ‘the Celtic fringe’,” he said.

His brother Charlie Reid said Wales must “fight back”.

“Whatever you defend or try to expand, whatever you try to improve – you have to fight back,” he said.

“If you don’t, you’re going to be crushed by these people… I think there’s more reason than ever to push on.”

