The Red Wall at Qatar events launched at National Library of Wales

The National Library of Wales has launched a series of events to support Wales in the World Cup tournament in Qatar.

By joining the Red Wall of supporters, the Aberystwyth-based library is aiming to create exciting, fun events and share the history and archives relating to football in Wales, both in Aberystwyth and online.

The library has planned a number of activities for the coming weeks to mark this exciting occasion, including an exhibition of items from the collections in the Peniarth exhibition area and the Reading Room.

From art to film, the displays will celebrate Wales’ footballing history.

Visitors to the library will be able to watch past football games, read about some the game’s heroes, or see a copy of Yma o Hyd in Dafydd Iwan’s own handwriting.

They will also be encouraged to share their responses to the items, favourite football memories and memorabilia on the library’s own red wall in the exhibition space.

In the evening, a surprise awaits those who can see the library from their home.

A series of workshops has been planned by the education service at the library, which look at the history of the Wales teams – both men and women – from 1876 to Qatar, using collections.

In the library’s first event, pupils of Ysgol Gymraeg Aberystwyth enjoyed a Q&A session in the company of presenter and author Dylan Ebenezer.

He said: “Seeing Wales in the World Cup is amazing but seeing the reaction of the children is also fantastic.

“Seeing them have a chance to enjoy, without possibly realising the significance of it – they take it almost for granted – is special in itself, considering how much some people have waited for this moment.”

History of teams

The service has also published a digital resource for schools, which looks at the history of the Wales national football teams.

Rhian Gibson, director of communications, engagement and partnerships, said: “The library is delighted to be joining people, children and organisations across Wales to show our support for the incredible achievement of the Welsh football team.

“The library is full of pictures, books, films and articles about football in Wales and it’s great to be able to share these with children and people in the library and beyond.

“And, of course, the hope is that the team will create more history to add to the archive in the library for the future.”

